Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Vivendi agreed to sell most of its stake in Activision Blizzard, the world’s largest videogames publisher, for $8.2 billion, paving the way for a broader split of the French conglomerate’s media and telecoms assets.

** JPMorgan Chase & Co said it was considering a sale or a spin-off of its physical commodities business, including its holdings of commodities assets and its physical trading operations, as regulators increase scrutiny of Wall Street’s role in commodities.

** TPG Capital LP, Warburg Pincus LLC, Ares Management LLC and Berkshire Partners LLC are competing for building products maker CPG International Inc, whose sale could fetch as much as $1.5 billion, according to four people familiar with the matter.

** Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has agreed to pay about $700 million to buy a 15 percent stake in Thai Life Insurance Co, underscoring the rising appetite of Japanese companies for deals in the rapidly expanding economies of Southeast Asia.

** Portugal’s second-largest listed bank, BES, is analysing possible acquisition of Generali SpA’s Swiss private bank, BSI, which looks “potentially attractive”, BES CEO Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado said.

** Belgian weaving machine maker Picanol has bought a 27.6 percent stake in Belgian chemicals group Tessenderlo Chemie from French state-owned explosives and propellants maker SNPE. Picanol said it agreed to pay 22 euros ($29.12) per share in cash, equivalent to 192 million euros ($254.1 million), for the stake.

** China Fishery Group Ltd raised its stake in Peruvian fish feed maker Copeinca to 74.3 percent from 65.3 percent after settling a dispute with a Peruvian investor who had refused to sell, Copeinca said in a statement.

** Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis has sold his 5.1 percent stake in potash producer Uralkali and plans to use the proceeds to finance projects in railway transportation, the company said.

** Turk Telekom has offered $530 million to buy a 53 percent stake in Turkish digital pay-TV operator Digiturk, the head of the state agency that controls the television company said late on Thursday.

** Republic Airways Holdings Inc said it has reached a nonbinding deal to sell its Frontier unit. Indianapolis-based Republic, which operates regional carriers Republic Airlines and Chautauqua Airlines, has been looking to divest itself of Frontier since late 2011.

** British aerospace and car parts maker GKN is interested in buying a Spirit Aerosystems wing factory in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the U.S. company has hired Morgan Stanley to find a buyer, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** French aerospace group Safran said that the space activities of Italy’s Fiat Avio would fit well with its business but declined to say whether it had made an offer.

** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is continuing talks on selling its Steel Americas division to Brazil’s Companhia Siderurgica Nacional but meeting an initial end-September deadline is becoming increasingly unlikely, two sources familiar with the situation said.

** Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc’s Indonesian subsidiary will offer a 5 percent stake to the public and is in talks with three local smelters on copper concentrate supply deals, company and government officials said.

** Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group LLC has tapped Goldman Sachs Group to find a buyer for packaging company Tekni-Plex, in a deal that could fetch around $800 million, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** British publisher Pearson Plc has put its Mergermarket news service on the block while insisting that it intends to hang on to the Financial Times newspaper.

Pearson Chief Executive John Fallon said that Mergermarket, which reports merger and acquisition news and has annual sales of about 100 million pounds ($153 million), does not have a place in a group that is increasingly focused on education, digital services and emerging markets.

** France’s defense minister said negotiations with India to sell 126 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation were proceeding well, but did not say when the deal would be finalized.