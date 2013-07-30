Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Invensys, Uralkali, Rosneft, Clough and others)

July 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** France’s Schneider Electric is nearing a 3.3 billion pounds ($5.07 billion) deal to acquire British engineer Invensys and could announce the agreement at its results on Wednesday, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Russia’s Uralkali has dismantled the world’s largest potash cartel in a move that it expects to slash prices by 25 percent, heralding a reshaped industry and pummelling shares of companies that produce the key fertiliser ingredient.

The break-up of the Belarus Potash Company (BPC), a joint venture with Belarussian partner Belaruskali, could cause a price war and leaves North America’s Canpotex as the dominant potash export venture.

** U.S. hospital chain Community Health Systems Inc said on Tuesday it would buy smaller Health Management Associates Inc for $3.9 billion to increase its base during the overhaul of the country’s healthcare system.

** Rosneft, the world’s top publicly owned oil producer by output, was cleared to buy two domestic natural gas companies from diamond miner Alrosa, Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog said on Tuesday.

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world’s biggest pension funds, said it has agreed to acquire a 27.6 percent stake in Brazil’s Aliansce Shopping Centers SA from General Growth Properties Inc for an equity amount of $480 million.

** South African builder Murray & Roberts on Tuesday offered to pay $407 million for the remaining 38 percent of Australian engineering firm Clough Ltd it does not already own.

** South Africa’s Standard Bank is in advanced talks to sell its London commodity trading business to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** British oil company BP Plc has decided to keep its U.S. wind farm business, one of the largest in the country, after four months in which it failed to attract a bid the company could accept, a spokesman said.

** Austria’s Erste Bank is unlikely to seek any acquisitions in Poland in the short term given current high valuations and general uncertainty in the sector ahead of a review by the European Central Bank next year.

** German construction and industrial services group Bilfinger SE will use proceeds from the sale of its Concessions business to help fund takeovers planned in the medium term, its chief executive said. Bilfinger expects to garner an amount of more than 100 million euros ($133 million) on the sale of Concessions, its unit that operates public-private partnerships, Roland Koch told journalists in Dusseldorf.

** The Indian government will sell a 7.6 percent stake in state-run National Fertilizers Ltd on Wednesday through a share auction, Disinvestment Secretary Ravi Mathur told reporters. The sale is part of the government’s efforts to raise 400 billion rupees ($6.74 billion) through stake sales this fiscal year. So far this year, it has only raised about $140 million.

** Major trade unions of India’s state-owned Coal India Ltd have agreed to allow the government to divest 5 percent stake in the company instead of the planned 10 percent, the country’s Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal said.

** Hess Corp said it would sell its Energy Marketing unit to British utility Centrica Plc for about $1.03 billion as part of its plan to focus on exploration and production.

** Bidders will have until Aug. 19 to express interest in Australia’s New South Wales government sale of the state’s largest electricity generator, which is expected to attract offers of at least A$1 billion ($923 million).

** Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd said it would buy from its parent company 22 percent of city gas pipelines operator China Gas Holdings Ltd for HK$8.22 billion ($1.06 billion) to strengthen its position in the Chinese natural gas sector.

** Spain’s biggest bank Santander said it would look at potentially buying nationalized lenders Catalunya Banc or NCG Banco if they come up for auction.

** German healthcare services provider Rhoen-Klinikum AG said German antitrust regulators had banned rival Asklepios Group from taking a blocking stake of over 10 percent in Rhoen because Asklepios would not meet the conditions imposed by the watchdog.

** India’s Petronet LNG Ltd is in talks to offer up to 18 percent stake in its Gangavaram terminal project to a strategic partner, its Chief Executive A.K. Balyan said.

** Greece sealed a long-delayed deal to sell its state lotteries, the head of the country’s privatizations agency said, clearing the way for the privatization of gambling monopoly OPAP .

** Czech betting group Fortuna Entertainment Group said it has agreed to sell an 8 percent stake in its lottery business to investment group E-Invest.

** Australia’s foreign investment board has approved China Molybdenum Co Ltd’s purchase of a majority stake in the Northparkes copper mine from Rio Tinto Ltd, clearing a significant hurdle for the $820 million deal.

** Alcatel Lucent SA’s joint venture with Qualcomm Inc could be the first of several deals aimed at boosting the French telecom equipment maker’s footprint in fast-growing technologies, Alcatel’s chief executive said.

** Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc rose more than 7 percent on Tuesday following a report that Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG made an informal approach to the biotech company last week about a takeover.

Bloomberg, citing one unnamed person with knowledge of the matter, said that Alexion had rebuffed the approach and had retained Goldman Sachs to prepare for a possible offer.

** Russia-focused oil producer Exillon Energy Plc said it had been approached by its founder and former chairman Maksat Arip about a possible offer for the company.

** Banco Santander Brasil SA is considering acquisitions to strengthen its real estate and payroll-deductible loan portfolios, Chief Executive Jesús Zabalza told journalists on Tuesday. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)