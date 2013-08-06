FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 9:56 AM / in 4 years

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** The Washington Post Co said on Monday it has sold its flagship newspaper to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com Inc for $250 million.

** Morgan Stanley is exploring various options for its multibillion dollar commodities business, with the sale of a minority stake being one possibility, three sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

** Two of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s partners in his telecoms holding company Garsdale -- which owns a stake in telecoms operator MegaFon -- are planning to sell out for up to $1.9 billion, the Vedomosti newspaper reported.

** A group including former U.S. insurance magnate Maurice “Hank” Greenberg and an Abu Dhabi sovereign fund have agreed to buy a prominent Tokyo office building for $1 billion, the biggest property deal in Japan since February, said people with direct knowledge of the transaction.

** Alliant Techsystems Inc, the world’s largest ammunition maker, is in advanced talks to buy Bushnell Outdoor Products Inc in a deal that could value the gun accessory maker at around $1 billion, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** German generic drugmaker Stada said it was entering exclusive talks to buy British over-the-counter drug manufacturer Thornton & Ross.

Stada will use cash on hand and existing free credit lines to finance the acquisition, the company said, without saying how much it expected to pay for Thornton & Ross.

** Raizen Energia SA bought a 10 percent stake in STP, owner of the electronic payment system Sem Parar (non-stop in Portuguese), to allow the tool to be used at Shell gas stations in Brazil, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Raizen, the world’s largest sugar and ethanol producer, is a joint venture between Brazil’s Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Raizen paid 250 million reais ($108.23 million) for the stake.

** The National Hockey League sold the Phoenix Coyotes on Monday to a group of investors headed by Canadian businessmen George Gosbee and Anthony LeBlanc, successfully ending a four-year search for a new owner who would keep the team in Arizona.

The terms of the sale were not disclosed, but ESPN.com pegged it at $170 million.

** Telefonica Czech Republic is close to a cost-cutting deal to share infrastructure with rival Vodafone , newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to both companies.

Vodafone, No. 3 in the Czech market, would pay Telefonica CR 40 million euros ($52.96 million) under the arrangement, according to company documents cited by the newspaper.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
