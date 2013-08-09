Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds American Tower, TeliaSonera, Chesapeake Energy and others)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil has made a 7.2 billion euro ($9.6 billion) bid for the 70 percent of Dutch telecoms group KPN it does not already own, challenging an arch-rival’s attempt to buy KPN’s German business.

Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Friday it maintained its offer to buy KPN’s German business E-Plus under conditions already announced after America Movil launched its bid to take over KPN.

** Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday that its process of seeking a buyer for the company is “ongoing with multiple parties engaged.”

Reuters, citing three people familiar with the process, reported on Wednesday that Amgen was in advanced discussions to buy Onyx for $130 per share, or nearly $9.5 billion based on shares outstanding, with the two sides working toward a possible announcement as early as within the next week.

** BlackBerry Ltd is warming up to the possibility of going private, as the smartphone maker battles to revive its fortunes, several sources familiar with the situation said.

No deal is imminent, however, and BlackBerry has not launched any kind of a sale process, the sources said. The company’s market value has fallen to $4.8 billion from $84 billion at its peak in 2008.

** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel) has received two offers for its Australian satellite business in the final round of bidding, including one from U.S.-listed Intelsat SA, said three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Both offers came in below the A$2 billion ($1.8 billion)reserve price set for the auction and SingTel will decide at a board meeting next week whether to divest the business through an initial public offering or ask suitors to improve their bids, the sources said.

** China Resources Enterprise Ltd said it is considering a joint venture with Britain’s Tesco PLC for the operation of hypermarkets and supermarkets in China.

The Chinese conglomerate would hold about 80 percent of the joint venture, which would also be involved in convenience stores, cash and carry business and liquor stores in China. Tesco would own 20 percent of the unit, the Hong Kong-listed company said in a filing to the stock exchange.

** American Tower Corp, under attack from short-seller Muddy Waters over earlier acquisitions in Brazil, said it will acquire about 4,500 telecom towers in Brazil and Mexico from Latin American telecom service provider NII Holdings Inc for $811 million.

** Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera said on Thursday it backed plans by Latvia to consider a merger between fixed-line and mobile telecom operators and remained keen to raise its stake in the companies.

** Chesapeake Energy Corp has sold its stakes in trucking and natural gas companies and is trying to shed real estate in Oklahoma City, the company told regulators this week, as its new chief executive attempts to turn it around.

** One of New York City’s largest landlords, Thor Equities LLC, made a second offer to buy control of the iconic Empire State Building, hoping to trump a plan to roll the property into a trust, according to people involved in the negotiations.

Thor made an undisclosed all-cash offer to buy Empire State Building Associates LLC, which owns the land and has the master lease on the historic tower, according to broker Jason Meister of Avison Young, representing Thor.

** Croatia invited potential bidders to express interest in buying the last local bank in state hands, Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), which controls around 4.5 percent of the market.

** Russia’s Onexim group, owned by tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is in talks to buy half of mobile phone retailer Svyaznoy, Kommersant newspaper said, citing sources.

Svyaznoy, whose main rival is Russia’s biggest mobile phone retailer Euroset, has been considering going public or selling a stake to investors.

** Ellie Mae Inc, whose software is used by mortgage professionals, is exploring a sale and has interviewed banks to manage the process, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, which has a market value of $820 million, is expected to start soliciting bids in the next two months, the financial newswire said, citing two people.

** French utility GDF Suez said it had acquired WorkPlace, the facilities management unit of Britain’s Balfour Beatty, to bolster its energy services and facilities operations in Britain.

The enterprise value of the business on a debt and cash free basis is 190 million pounds ($296 million), but the cash payment will be reduced by pension liabilities and any net debt transferring with the business, GDF said in a statement.

** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and affiliate Cheil Industries Inc will acquire a 90 percent stake in Germany’s Novaled AG for 311 billion won ($279.42 million), Cheil said.

** China’s biggest energy firm PetroChina will join Exxon Mobil in developing Iraq’s giant West Qurna oilfield and is in talks with Russia’s Lukoil to buy into a second project at the field, industry sources said.

** Newell Rubbermaid Inc said it planned to sell its home improvement and hardware business to Nova Capital for $214 million, the latest step by the company to narrow its focus to certain units.

** The chairman of Brazilian retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA sold about one-half of his preferred shares in the company in July, according to a source familiar with the transaction, as he further divested from the retail empire his family built.

Chairman Abílio Diniz sold 4.83 million American Depositary Receipts for about 490 million reais ($215 million), which were acquired by several investors in deals coordinated by Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, the source told Reuters on Friday.

** British betting giant William Hill Plc has agreed to buy Australian online betting firm Tom Waterhouse NT for up to A$110 million ($100 million) including debt, looking to become Australia’s biggest online bookmaker.

** Danone has bought YoCrunch, a U.S. company that makes yogurts with toppings such as Reese’s peanut butter candy, M&M’s and Oreo cookies, as the French foods group continues to grow its share of the $7 billion U.S. yoghurt market.

Danone did not say how much it paid for the business.

** India’s Ratnakar Bank said it would acquire Royal Bank of Scotland’s Indian credit cards, mortgage and commercial banking portfolios.

Employees of RBS associated with these portfolios will be absorbed by the bank, it said in a statement, without disclosing the deal size. (Compiled by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)