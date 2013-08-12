Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds BlackBerry, Indian Hotels, Campbell Soup, Oil & Natural Gas and others)

** Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry, struggling to compete in a difficult market, has set up a committee to look at options, including joint ventures, partnerships or a sale of the company.

** Rockwell Collins Inc, a supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for commercial and military aircraft, has agreed to buy aerospace communications firm Arinc Inc for $1.39 billion from the Carlyle Group LP.

** U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment has agreed to sell a golf course in Macau to Pearl Dynasty Investment Ltd for $438 million, effectively giving up on its wait for casino operating rights in the Chinese gaming enclave.

** India’s Shriram EPC Ltd said it agreed to sell its stake in Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd to My Home Industries Ltd, owned by Ireland’s building materials provider CRH.

Shriram EPC said the deal valued Sree Jayajothi at 14 billion rupees ($230 million) and the company intends to use the proceeds to reduce debt, it said in a statement to the exchanges.

** Medtronic Inc said it bought disease management and patient monitoring firm Cardiocom LLC for $200 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Canada will sell off wireless spectrum next year as planned, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday, despite protests by major telecoms firms that the auction rules favor the entry into the market of U.S. giant Verizon Communications Inc.

** Private equity firm Forstmann Little & Co said on Friday that it was undertaking a strategic evaluation of IMG Worldwide that may include a sale of the sports, fashion and marketing agency.

** Texas utility regulators approved a motion on Friday to allow Entergy Corp and ITC Holdings to withdraw a plan to transfer Entergy’s electric transmission assets in Texas to ITC.

** Britain’s largely state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland is unlikely to be reprivatised before 2018, Business Secretary Vince Cable said in an interview published on The Telegraph newspaper website on Saturday.

** Israel’s Discount Investment Corp is to take over sister company Koor Industries in a long-mooted move by their indebted parent IDB Holding Corp to simplify the conglomerate’s structure, the companies announced on Sunday.

** Australian engineering company UGL Ltd said on Monday that it will split its engineering and property businesses after reporting a 73 percent fall in annual profit.

UGL, which has a market value of about A$1.2 billion ($1.1 billion), plans to create two separately listed companies, one focused on global property services and the other on engineering services.

** State-controlled Russian Helicopters may seek a strategic investor instead of reheating plans for an initial public offering, Russian daily Kommersant reported on Monday, listing Italian maker AgustaWestland as one possible target.

** Indian Hotels Co Ltd, part of the $100-billion Tata Group, expects to decide on its bid to acquire Orient-Express Hotels Ltd by next quarter, Chief Financial Officer Anil Goel said on Monday.

** Campbell Soup Co said it was in final negotiations with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for the sale of some of its businesses in Europe.

The company did not disclose the terms of the potential deal.

** Indian state explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp is in talks with ConocoPhillips and Shell for the sale of a stake in its oil and gas block off India’s east coast, a top official said on Monday.

** Steinway Musical Instruments Inc said it received a $38- per-share takeover offer an investment firm, topping an earlier bid by private-equity firm Kohlberg & Co.

** Vegetable and fruit producer Dole Food Co Inc said it agreed to be taken private by Chairman and Chief Executive David Murdock after he raised his offer to $13.50 per share.