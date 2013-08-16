Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Activist investor Carl Icahn’s legal effort to derail a $25 billion takeover of Dell Inc stalled on Friday after a judge refused to fast-track his lawsuit against the company, an integral part of his months-long opposition campaign.

** Broadcast-tower operator Telediffusion de France received bids below the 4 billion-euro ($5.32 billion) asking price for its domestic unit, raising concern about its ability to seal a deal and repay debt, said three sources with knowledge of the process.

** Malaysian state-owned utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd is seeking 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) in financing to back a bid for Ireland’s Bord Gais Energy, Basis Point reported on Friday, citing bank sources.

** Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, controlled by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, has received at least seven offers for its Hong Kong supermarkets business, ParknShop, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Hutchison set an asking price of between $3-4 billion for the business, which operates 345 stores in Hong Kong, mainland China and Macau, after a review last month.

** Hong Kong-listed Netdragon Websoft Inc said on Friday it will drop plans to list its appstore unit 91 Wireless after selling it to China’s top search engine Baidu Inc for $1.85 billion, the biggest acquisition deal in China’s IT sector.

** Brazil’s tax authority is demanding private-sector lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA pay up to 18.7 billion reais ($7.98 billion) in back taxes related to the merger that made it Brazil’s largest bank by market value almost five years ago.

** A handful of potential buyers have submitted bids in excess of 500 million euros ($662.58 million) for private equity firm Quadriga Capital’s Austrian refrigeration manufacturer AHT Cooling, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** L‘Oreal SA has offered to buy Chinese facial mask maker Magic Holdings International Ltd, a move that would put the world’s largest cosmetics group in the lead of the fastest growing sector in China’s $15 billion skincare market.

** German regulator Bafin has set an end of August deadline for investors to submit information needed to approve Deutsche Bank’s sale of BHF to a consortium headed by RHJ International, two people familiar with the process said.

** India’s new restrictions on capital outflows are likely to delay overseas acquisitions and investment plans by India Inc at a time when many companies are scouting markets abroad to beat the domestic economic slowdown, bankers and companies said.

** The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the takeover of NYSE Euronext by IntercontinentalExchange, according to a regulatory filing made available on the regulator’s website early on Friday.

** German generic drugmaker Stada has signed a deal to buy British over-the-counter drug manufacturer Thornton & Ross for 259 million euros ($343.21 million) in cash, including assumed debt.

** A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday held off approval of a restructuring plan for American Airlines, citing a U.S. government challenge this week to the airline’s proposed merger with US Airways Group Inc. American’s parent company, AMR Corp, worked out the $11 billion merger with US Airways as part of a plan to exit bankruptcy, where it has been since 2011.

** IBM, the world’s biggest technology services company, said on Thursday it has agreed to buy Trusteer, a company that helps businesses fight computer viruses and fraud.

A person familiar with the matter said IBM was paying close to $1 billion for Trusteer, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition of a security company after its 2006 purchase of Internet Security Systems for about $1.3 billion.

** Leonard Green & Partners LP is exploring a sale of Brickman Group Holdings Inc that could value the largest commercial landscaping company in the United States at up to $1.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

** Taiwan’s Formosa Plastics Group has agreed to invest $1.15 billion as part of a deal to buy nearly a third of a new iron ore project in Australia from partners Fortescue Metals Group and China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) .

Fortescue Metals Group is still pursuing a sale of a minority stake in its TPI rail and port infrastructure unit.

** South Korean financial behemoth Woori Finance put up for sale a controlling stake in its brokerage unit Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd on Friday, in a deal that analysts say may top 1.2 trillion won ($1.07 billion).

** Amgen Inc, the drugmaker in advanced discussions to buy Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, has asked Onyx for some of the data from an ongoing trial on the company’s new blood cancer drug, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** A pair of private equity executives who own a majority of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team on Thursday reached a deal to acquire the New Jersey Devils hockey team and its arena.

Joshua Harris and David Blitzer bought the team from former owner Jeffrey Vanderbeek. They declined to disclose the purchase price, though The Record newspaper of New Jersey valued the deal at $320 million.

** A unit of Malaysian autos-to-property conglomerate DRB-HICOM is seeking government approval to sell Uni Asia Life Assurance Bhd in a deal valued at 518 million ringgit ($158.10 million).

** Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, is continuing to sell down its 5.02 percent stake in Airbus’s parent EADS with the proceeds destined for local plane maker Sukhoi, Vedomosti newspaper said on Friday.

** Indian snack maker Balaji Wafers is in separate talks with private equity funds, including Blackstone Group and Actis, to raise between $100 million and $125 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.