Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 8.00 p.m. GMT on Thursday:

** Hewlett-Packard Co is back in the market for acquisitions of up to $1.5 billion, Chief Executive Meg Whitman said in a televised interview on Thursday, aiming for smaller deals after a flurry of outsized purchases in past years.

** KKR and Permira are looking to wind down their stake in German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 after failing to find a buyer for all the shares, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** German residential landlord GSW Immobilien has hired three investment banks to advise it on a 1.8 billion euro ($2.4 billion) takeover offer from rival Deutsche Wohnen , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

** SunEdison Inc said it would spin off its semiconductor business in an initial public offering and use the proceeds to build solar farms.

** Shares in Commerzbank jumped 6 percent on Thursday after a news report that the German government might be willing to sell its 17 percent stake in the country’s second biggest bank to another European lender.

** Canada’s Dorel Industries Inc, said it would buy a 70 percent stake in Brazil’s largest bicycle company, Caloi, helping the maker of Cannondale and Schwinn range of bicycles to expand in the South American country.

** Italian dairy group Parmalat SpA may buy a stake in bankrupt Brazilian dairy conglomerate Lacteos Brasil SA LBR, one of LBR’s main shareholders said on Thursday.

** Turkish industrial group Yildirim Holding has expressed an interest in investing in Romanian state-owned copper miner Cupru Min and insolvent petrochemicals plant Oltchim, the Bucharest economy ministry said on Thursday.

** Indonesia’s state oil firm Pertamina is set to buy a stake in Iraq’s giant West Qurna oilfield from Exxon Mobil , joining PetroChina in the $50 billion project, industry and Iraqi oil sources said.

** France’s Bettencourt family said it had no plans to sell its stake in L‘Oreal amid rekindled interest in the shareholding structure of the world’s largest cosmetics group. The family owns 30.50 percent of L‘Oreal’s capital while Nestle , the world’s biggest food group, has 29.50 percent.

** Bailed-out German bank NordLB will be allowed to pay coupons to hybrid investors on the condition that it sells additional assets and accepts a longer acquisition ban, EU state aid regulators said.

** Accounting and business services provider Baker Tilly UK Holdings Ltd bought rival RSM Tenon Group PLC after the latter was forced to appoint administrators.

** Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc has given potential buyers, including Amgen Inc, access to trial data on its new cancer drug, removing a key hurdle that was holding up deal talks, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group said it has scrapped a September deadline for selling a stake in its port and rail business, spurning offers it has received so far.

** Shares in Italian defence group Finmeccanica rose 7 percent on Thursday on a report that South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction was planning to raise money to buy a majority stake in energy unit Ansaldo Energia.

** Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold producer, said it has agreed to sell three of its high-cost gold mines in Australia to Gold Fields Ltd for $300 million.

** Thailand has approved a bid by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to buy a 75 percent stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said.