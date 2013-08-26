Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** BATS Global Markets Inc and Direct Edge Holdings said on Monday they would merge in a deal that would create the second-largest U.S. stock exchange.

** The billionaire Pritzker family will buy scrap mill servicing company TMS International Corp for about $687 million in cash. The offer of $17.50 per share from the Pritzker Organization represents a premium of about 12 percent to TMS’s Friday close of $15.57. Including debt, the deal is valued at about $1 billion.

** Dubai Aerospace, owner of the Arizona-based engine repair and maintenance business StandardAero, said it was in discussions with BBA Aviation to potentially merge certain parts of its business with the British aircraft services firm.

** AstraZeneca Plc took a further step to bolster its pipeline of new cancer drugs by agreeing to acquire privately held U.S. biotech company Amplimmune for up to $500 million.

** Satellite communications provider Globecomm Systems Inc agreed to be taken private by investment firm Wasserstein & Co for about $340 million.

** Telefonica has raised its bid for KPN’s German arm by 6 percent to 8.55 billion euros, winning over top KPN investor America Movil and setting the stage for consolidation in Europe’s largest mobile market.

** Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in a gas field offshore Mozambique to a unit of India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corp for $2.64 billion in cash, as the U.S. oil company looks to focus more on its domestic assets.

** Amgen Inc struck a deal to buy cancer drug maker Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $10.4 billion on Sunday, as it moves to restock its product pipeline in response to declining sales of its flagship anemia drugs.

** ING Groep edged closer to completing its year-and-a-half-old Asia divestment plan after private equity firm MBK Partners agreed to buy its South Korean insurance unit for total cash proceeds of 1.84 trillion won ($1.65 billion).

** Austrian property group Immofinanz bought 1,190 apartments in Kassel for 46 million euros ($62 million), its third major acquisition in Germany this year.

** Serbia’s government is to take control of the country’s top furniture maker, Simpo, to safeguard the wages and pensions of 5,000 workers, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank have extended talks on a deal for CIBC to retain about half of its Aeroplan credit card portfolio, with TD getting the rest.

** German bank Hypo Real Estate (HRE) said it is starting the sale of its Depfa unit and expects to sell the public finance specialist next year.