Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 8.00 p.m. GMT on Thursday:

** India has selected seven banks to manage the sale of a stake in Coal India, which could raise $1.2 billion, drawing a vow from unions to step up opposition to the disposal. Sources said the government has hired Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Indian investment banks SBI Capital, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital for the sale of a further 5 percent stake in the world’s largest coal miner.

** Struggling coal miner Bumi Plc said there was no alternative to a planned split with its founding Bakrie family, urging shareholders to back a deal that will hand another Indonesian investor control of almost half the stock. The firm failed on Thursday to set a date for a long-awaited shareholder vote on the separation, a cornerstone of its restructuring plan.

** Vodafone Group Plc said it was in talks with Verizon Communications Inc to sell its prized stake in Verizon Wireless, the number one U.S. mobile carrier, in what would be the third-biggest deal of all time.

** French spirits maker Pernod Ricard would be able to make medium-sized acquisitions worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) while still protecting its credit rating, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

** Gaming software developer Playtech is looking to spend more than 600 million euros ($800 million) on acquisitions, as it looks to take advantage of more people betting on bingo and sport on their mobile phones and tablets.

** U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group said on Thursday it would invest around $200 million with U.S. investment management firm Townsend Group to buy and build 17 warehouses as part of plans to build a logistics platform across China.

** Indebted Russian drug store chain Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is selling its stake in drug producing unit Veropharm for 5 billion roubles ($151 million) as part of a business restructuring.

** Vivendi still aims to complete the sale of its Maroc Telecom unit by the end of the year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

** The Pentagon’s top manufacturing official expects a spate of merger and acquisition activity - and a doubling of efforts by foreign companies to take over U.S. arms makers - once the uncertain U.S. budget outlook becomes clearer.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manufacturing and Industrial Policy Brett Lambert told Reuters that prolonged uncertainty about U.S. military spending was stalling M&A deals, dampening investment and hiring by big defense companies. It takes an even heavier toll on their small-to-medium-sized suppliers.

** American Airlines, US Airways and the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday they were open to settling a court fight over whether the two companies should be allowed to merge, but there was no sign of an imminent agreement.