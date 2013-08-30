Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 8:00 p.m. GMT on Friday:

** Top investors in Vodafone Group are set to clash over what the company should do with perhaps as much as $130 billion in proceeds from the sale of its stake in Verizon Wireless, which is expected to be announced imminently.

** America Movil threatened to abandon its 7.2 billion euro ($9.5 billion) bid for Dutch telecommunications group KPN after a company foundation told the Mexican firm to make a better offer or it would veto the bid.

** L‘Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon reiterated that the cosmetics group could sell its stake in drugmaker Sanofi to fund acquisitions.

Agon also denied ever saying he wanted to buy Swiss group Nestle’s stake in L‘Oreal.

** A number of private equity firms and at least one investment management firm are expected to bid for Munder Capital Management in a deal that could be valued up to $400 million, according to a number of sources familiar with the deal.

** Chinese conglomerate Fosun International has denied Italian press reports it was interested in buying into Italian fashion house Versace, which is mulling the sale of a stake to fund growth. In an unsourced report, Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore had said Versace was considering selling a significant minority stake and that Shanghai-based Fosun was interested.

** Romanian state-owned oil pipeline operator Conpet wants to partner Russia’s Gazprom to build a pipeline from the Black Sea port of Constanta to the Pancevo oil refinery in Serbia, its manager was quoted saying. The refinery is operated by Serbian oil firm NIS, majority owned by Gazprom’s unit Gazprom Neft.

** ITC Nexus Holding Co, which sells products to measure blood clotting in patients undergoing anticoagulation therapy, said it acquired Accumetrics and its products used to assess patient responses to clot-prevention therapies. ITC, which is owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, did not disclose terms of the deal.

** Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft, has increased his stake in the company to $65 million just a week after it was first disclosed that he had bought stock.

** Radio broadcaster Cumulus Media Inc is set to buy content producer Dial Global Inc for about $260 million in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Australia’s Sundance Resources expects to bring its $4.7 billion iron ore project in West Africa online by early 2018, despite the collapse of a takeover by China’s Hanlong Group in April that many expected to doom the project.

** General Electric Co plans to spin off the U.S. consumer lending operations of its finance arm GE Capital, as the conglomerate moves to focus on its core industrial operations, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Apache Corp said it would sell a 33 percent stake in its Egypt oil and gas business for $3.1 billion in cash to a unit of China Petrochemical Corp, scaling back its operations in the country amid the recent political unrest.

** A preliminary deal between Argentina’s state-controlled energy company YPF and privately held Bridas International to jointly invest $1.5 billion to develop shale resources has expired, YPF’s chief executive said on Thursday.

** Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP’s real estate unit is set to take over Netherlands-based real estate company Multi Corp following the completion of its restructuring, Bloomberg reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn said he had raised his stake in speech recognition software maker Nuance Communications Inc to 16.9 percent and that he might discuss the possibility of adding his nominees to the company’s board. Icahn had reported a stake of 16.03 percent earlier this month.

** South African publishing firm Caxton said it will sell its 15 percent stake in Pearson Southern Africa for 703.3 million rand ($68 million) to publisher Longman Group.