Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Otsuka, OGX, Broadcom, Praktiker; updates Finmeccanica)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Italy’s Finmeccanica has reached a preliminary agreement to sell a majority stake in power unit Ansaldo Energia to South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The draft deal places an enterprise value of between 1.2 billion euros and 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) on the whole of Ansaldo Energia, which produces gas turbines and employs about 3,000 people in Italy.

** Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Holdings Co will buy Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc for about 90 billion yen ($900 million) to tap the cancer drugs the U.S. company is developing, the Nikkei said. (link.reuters.com/hed82v)

** Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista trimmed his controlling stake in OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA to about 52 percent after five sales of stock in the last week, according to the oil company and Thomson Reuters data.

** Medical device company C. R. Bard Inc said it would buy Rochester Medical Inc, which makes products for urinary retention and incontinence, for about $262 million to boost its presence in the urology homecare market.

** Mobile chipmaker Broadcom said it is buying Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics’ LTE-related assets for $164 million to speed up its launch of next-generation communications technology.

** Insolvent German home improvement store chain Praktiker , a household name in Europe’s biggest economy, will be dismantled and sold off piecemeal after its administrator failed to find a buyer for its remaining 130 outlets.

** KKR and Permira, the controlling owners of ProSiebenSat.1, have sold a quarter of their stake in the German free-to-air broadcaster at 30.67 euros ($40) apiece, a person familiar with the transaction said.

** French biotech firm BioMerieux will buy privately owned U.S. rival BioFire Diagnostics for $450 million, in a deal aimed at consolidating its position as a major player in infectious disease diagnostics.

** India’s Future Ventures is in talks to sell its 65 percent stake in entertainment and education company ACK Media for about $25-$29 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Italian oil and gas group Eni could sell another 10 percent of its stake in its Mozambique gas field, the Financial Times said on Wednesday, citing the group’s chief executive Paolo Scaroni.

** Affin Holdings Bhd, Malaysia’s seventh-largest lender by assets, said it won the final round of bidding for the right to buy Hwang-DBS Malaysia Bhd’s key businesses, beating rival AMMB Holdings Bhd.

** Britain’s Ladbrokes Plc has entered the Australian market by buying the owner of online bookmaker Bookmaker.com.au and sports marketing firm Panda Gaming.

Ladbrokes said it agreed to pay an initial A$22.5 million, or about 13 million pounds ($20.2 million), for Gaming Investments, giving it a low cost entry into the regulated and growing Australian sports betting market.

** Japan’s biggest trading house Mitsubishi Corp said its coal joint venture with BHP Billiton, BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), has opened the Daunia metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia.

** News Corp said it sold its Dow Jones Local Media Group, which includes eight daily and 15 weekly newspapers, to a unit of Fortress Investment Group LLC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)