(Adds US Airways Group, ProsiebenSat.1, Men’s Wearhouse; Updates Western Refining)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Top Russian oil firm Rosneft said it would sell about $6 billion worth of refined products to BP, establishing the British major among its biggest buyers after years without any such deal.

** Russian firms Rosneft and Gazprom signed a raft of deals with state energy firm Petrovietnam on Tuesday covering fuel supplies and joint exploration and investments in Vietnam’s $3 billion Dung Quat refinery.

** Creditors of the main unit of Chinese solar panel maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd on Tuesday voted in favor of a plan by Hong Kong’s Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd to acquire the subsidiary, bringing the closely watched $1.75 billion debt restructuring closer to completion.

** Brazilian miner Vale sold the bulk of its 21.6 percent stake in Norsk Hydro on Tuesday, hitting the Norwegian aluminum producer’s market value while removing the biggest threat to the share price.

** US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines will give low-cost competitors more access to a half dozen key U.S. airports, including New York and Washington, D.C., in exchange for permission to merge and create the world’s largest airline.

** ProsiebenSat.1 shareholders KKR and Permira on Tuesday said they would sell 35 million shares in the German free-to-air broadcaster, cutting their stake to around 17 percent from 33 percent.

** Western Refining Inc said it would buy a controlling stake in Northern Tier Energy LP for about $775 million to add refining capacity with direct access to cheap crude oil. Western Refining will buy a 38.7 percent stake in Northern Tier from private equity firms TPG Capital Management and ACON Investments Ltd and 100 percent of the general partner that controls Northern Tier.

** Men’s Wearhouse Inc said it would review a previously rejected merger with Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc and a return of capital to shareholders, major investor Eminence Capital LLC said on Tuesday.

** Italy is hoping for a South-East Asian partner for Alitalia should its top shareholder Air France-KLM decide not to participate in a 300 million euro ($402 million) capital increase, Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said on Tuesday.

** Fire protection and security company Tyco International Ltd has approached private equity firms offering to sell its Korean security unit Caps Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Italian holding company Silvano Toti has sold 8.2 percent of Rome airport operator Gemina to institutional investors for about 204 million euros ($274 million), bookrunner UniCredit said.

** Britain’s Oxford Instruments, has made a bid proposal of around 159 million pounds ($254 million) for Andor Technology in an announcement which the target company described as “premature” and “unhelpful” given ongoing talks.

** Italian insurer Generali has agreed to buy for 109 million euros ($146 million) a 33 percent stake owned by German competitor Allianz in Milan’s CityLife real estate project.

** Dmitry Mazepin, owner of Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem, has joined the race to take a stake in the world’s largest potash miner Uralkali, three sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

** Vienna Insurance Group has agreed to buy Polish life insurer Skandia Zycie TU S.A. from Skandia Retail Europe Holding Gmbh, a member of the Old Mutual Group, the Austrian insurer said, giving no purchase price.

** Bahrain-based investment firm Gulf Finance House said that a family consortium led by chairman of English soccer team Leeds United had bought a 5.71 percent stake in the company.

No purchase price was given. However, at Monday’s closing share price, the stake would be worth around 28.9 million dinars ($76.6 million), according to Reuters calculations.

** Malaysia’s Petronas is close to selling a stake in its Canadian shale gas assets to an Indian company as it looks to share some of the costs of bringing cheap liquefied natural gas from North America to energy-hungry Asia.

Petronas did not name the company, but earlier this year, sources told Reuters that Petronas was in talks to sell 10 percent of its Canadian shale gas assets to Indian Oil Corp .

** China’s supervisory body for state-owned companies has denied a media report that it will allow private investors to buy up to 15 percent stakes in state enterprises, adding that it will unveil a reform plan “as soon as possible”.

** Solta Medical Inc is exploring a sale due to pressure from activist investor Voce Capital Management LLC and falling profits from its medical equipment to remove fat and improve the appearance of a person’s skin.

** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp have bought DBS Group Holdings’ remaining 9.9 percent stake in Bank of the Philippine Islands, for 29.6 billion Philippine peso ($680.2 million).

** Australia said it would allow Saputo Inc to bid for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings Ltd, removing a key obstacle for the deal aimed at consolidating the country’s dairy industry as global demand surges.

Saputo, Canada’s largest dairy producer, hiked its bid for WCB by 14 percent to A$449 million ($420 million) in October.

** Virgin America Inc won permission on Monday to file a brief with the court hearing the Justice Department’s bid to stop a big airline merger, giving it an opportunity to argue for lower barriers to enter the U.S. market.

Virgin said in a filing that the proposed deal between US Airways and American Airlines would further solidify already considerable impediments to new entrants. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)