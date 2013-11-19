(Adds Adcock Ingram, Blackstone Group, Rolls-Royce, Pemex, Loewe, JSW, Teva Pharmaceutical; updates Deutsche Boerse)

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday:

** Exxon Mobil Corp has agreed to sell its majority stakes in a Hong Kong utility and a power storage firm for a combined $3.4 billion, helping the U.S. oil major raise funds to plough back into its core operations.

** Australian real estate trust Commonwealth Property Office Fund said on Tuesday it is considering a A$2.99 billion ($2.81 billion) takeover bid from property investor The GPT Group.

** Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Tuesday it was spinning off its pharmaceuticals division in a $2.6 billion deal with private equity firm JLL.

** Coastal Energy Co said it has agreed to be acquired by Spanish oil firm Cepsa for about C$2.3 billion ($2.21 billion) including debt, in a deal that would increase Cepsa’s exploration and production capabilities in Southeast Asia.

** State-run Power Grid Corp of India’s sale of shares, valued at about $1.2 billion, is likely to open on Dec. 3, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as part of the government’s drive to revive the divestment program.

** A shareholder of South Africa’s Adcock Ingram has filed a complaint with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange accusing the drugmaker’s board of misleading investors over support for a $1.2 billion takeover bid, a bourse official said on Tuesday.

** German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG has no interest in buying European exchange group Euronext, sources close to the Germany-based group said.

** KBC Ancora and Cera, two large shareholders of Belgian financial group KBC, sold part of their stakes in the group in a private placement at 39.15 euros per share, below Monday’s closing price.

** Prague is seeking a utility industry investor to buy E.ON’s stake in the holding company that owns the municipal gas company as it moves to wrest back control of the Czech capital’s gas assets, its deputy mayor said on Tuesday.

** Daimler AG said it will take a 12 percent stake in China’s BAIC Motor. BAIC Motor will take 51 percent of the manufacturing joint venture with Daimler while the German automaker takes 51 percent of the sales joint venture with BAIC Motor.

** Singapore warehouse and industrial park developer Ascendas Pte Ltd said on Tuesday it has set up a program with a target asset size of S$600 million ($481 million) to invest in Indian real estate, focusing on business space.

** New Zealand’s government has raised NZ$365 million ($305 million) by selling 20 percent of flag carrier Air New Zealand Ltd to help return its budget to a surplus and repay debt.

** Travel groups Thomas Cook, TUI Travel, Deutsche Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic have agreed to sell the majority of their stakes in The Airline Group, which owns a large share in Britain’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS).

** Mineral sands producer Sierra Rutile, majority owned by specialist investment fund Pala Investments, said it was in takeover talks with unnamed parties.

** Embattled Indian trading platform provider Financial Technologies (India) Ltd is selling its Singapore Mercantile Exchange unit to Intercontinental Exchange Group Inc for $150 million.

** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and Indian developer Panchshil Realty are close to buying a majority stake in an office tower in Mumbai for about 9 billion rupees ($144 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the Brazilian oil producer that filed for bankruptcy protection, is reviewing legal options after Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd canceled its agreed purchase of a stake in two OGX oil blocks.

** Rio Tinto Ltd , one of the world’s top mining companies, has sold most of its stake in aluminum products maker Constellium NV for about $330 million, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

** Several large international firms on Monday entered the race to operate two airports in Brazil, a government official told Reuters, a sign of interest from global players even as air traffic in the country slows from years of double-digit growth.

Spain’s Ferrovial, the operator of London’s Heathrow airport, and Brazilian engineering firm Queiroz Galvao created a consortium to bid for Rio de Janeiro’s Galeao airport. French and Dutch operator Aeroports de Paris and Schiphol teamed up with Brazil’s Carioca Engenharia to bid for the same airport.

** TriArtisan Capital Partners is in the lead to acquire CKE Inc, the restaurant group that owns the Carl’s Jr and Hardees fast food chains, in a deal approaching $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The little known private equity firm, a unit of investment bank Morgan Joseph, has emerged as the frontrunner in an auction that also drew interest from Roark Capital Group, Carlyle Group LP and Onex Corp, the people said on Monday, adding that the process is in the final stages.

** Spanish oil firm Repsol said on Monday that it is no longer selling a Peruvian refining facility it had earlier placed on the market.

** Britain’s Rolls-Royce Plc has entered into a strategic agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Aerospace that will allow the government-owned company to service the manufacturer’s Trent XWB engines.

** Mexican state-owned oil major Pemex wants billionaire Carlos Slim to buy 10 percent of Spain’s Repsol and join it in a new investor alliance in the oil major, ABC newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

** German television maker Loewe AG said it had entered the final phase of talks with two possible buyers for the company. The troubled maker of high-end TVs filed for insolvency last month after failing to keep up with mass-market rivals such as Samsung and LG Electronics amid a slide in the average price of TV sets.

** Poland’s JSW, the biggest coking coal producer in the European Union, aims to buy a major coal mine from Kompania Weglowa by mid-2014 but the deal risks being obstructed by trade unions, JSW’s chief executive said on Tuesday. He did not disclose a price.

** Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will join forces with Australian vitamins, minerals, and supplements company Swisse Wellness through Teva’s joint venture with Procter & Gamble Co, PGT Healthcare. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)