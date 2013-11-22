(Adds Vinci, Onex, Orange SA, HSH Nordbank)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:

** The $35.1 billion tie-up of advertising groups Omnicom and Publicis will close by the middle of next year at the latest, the two groups said on Thursday, pushing the date back slightly later than expected.

** The U.S. government said on Thursday it expected to sell its remaining shares of General Motors Co by the end of the year, a plan that may leave taxpayers saddled with a total shortfall of about $10 billion on the automaker’s 2009 bailout.

** Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is to buy back $5 billion of its shares, offering investors a sweetener as it holds off announcing any radical change to its structure.

** U.S. hedge fund Third Point LLC has made no management proposals to Japanese telecommunications operator SoftBank Corp in conjunction with its $1 billion investment, a source close to Third Point said.

** French construction and concessions company Vinci SA has started actively working on the sale of its parking unit and could begin selecting bidders early next year, Chief Executive Xavier Huillard told Reuters on Friday.

Sources close to the deal told Reuters last week that first-round bids for Vinci Park are due by end-November and are expected to value the business at around 2 billion euros ($2.69 billion).

** BC Partners Ltd, Onex Corp and American Securities LLC are competing for Ikaria Inc, a private equity and venture capital-backed specialty drug company that may fetch up to $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** France’s Orange SA expects to announce a sale of its Dominican Republic business in the next few days for a price “significantly over” 1 billion euros, Chief Executive Stephane Richard said.

** Troubled German public-sector bank HSH Nordbank AG is in talks to sell two shipping portfolios to investors in a bid to reduce high-risk loans that prompted the bank to seek an additional bailout earlier this year.

** Electricite de France is not seeking a change of ownership for its power grid unit RTE, EDF’s Chief Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal said.

** Rhoen-Klinikum said that shareholder B. Braun secured 14 percent of the voting rights in the hospitals chain as of Nov. 21 and intends to buy further shares in the coming 12 months.

** Private equity firms are circling UK mutual The Co-operative Group, hoping the food-to-funerals group will be forced into selling off parts of its business as it battles to contain a scandal engulfing its banking arm.

** Austrian bank BAWAG PSK is in talks to sell its landmark headquarters building, it said. The 1906 building in central Vienna, designed by architect Otto Wagner, has an estimated value of 150 million euros ($202 million), according to Austrian media reports.

** Credit Agricole said it had sold a 4.68 percent stake in investment fund Eurazeo for 173.92 million euros ($234.12 million) through a private placement.

** Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, said it plans to invest $40 million in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania as part of its diversification away from its low-margin contract business.

** Australia’s Murray Goulburn Co-operative Ltd, locked in a three-way takeover battle for fellow diary company Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co, said it was planning a partial share float to diversify its access to funds.

** An offer by the billionaire owner of Glorious Property Holdings Ltd to take the company private for HK$4.57 billion($589 million) is seen as an effort to save a struggling shipbuilder he founded that is laden with debt.

** Charter Communications Inc is nearing an agreement with banks to raise funds for a bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

** Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd said it would sell its entire 21.7 percent stake in medical device maker Biosensors International Group Ltd for $312.3 million to focus on its main businesses.

** A group of consumers who have sued American Airlines’ bankrupt parent over its proposed merger with US Airways Group are now objecting to a settlement that would allow that merger to go forward.

** Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen is increasing his shareholding in Europe’s largest tour operator TUI AG to more than 20 percent and simultaneously selling his entire stake in its TUI Travel subsidiary. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)