Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Shopping mall giant Westfield Group said it will combine its Australia and New Zealand businesses with those of Westfield Retail Trust to create a $26 billion company and carve out a separate international company.

** Edward Lampert, the hedge fund manager who serves as Sears Holdings’ chief executive, remains struggling retailer Sears Canada Inc’s biggest shareholder.

But his firm, ESL Partners, has cut the size of its stake, disclosing in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it now owns 48.4 percent of its shares, down from 55.4 percent, according to the New York Times.

** Sycamore Partners LLC is in advanced talks to acquire the off-price chain store K&G of Men’s Wearhouse Inc, the clothing retailer embroiled in a takeover battle with Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc, according to four people familiar with the matter.

** Swedish medical technology firm Getinge AB said it would bid 139 million euros ($189 million) for Pulsion Medical Systems SE, a leading provider of specialist monitoring systems for critically ill patients.

** Russian banking group Nomos-Bank OAO will increase its stake in rival Otkritie to 41.17 percent following a deal which sees the state’s Deposit Insurance Agency sell its 24.17 percent stake, Nomos said in a statement.

** The top shareholder of Italy’s troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena is not selling shares on the market, a source close to the situation said after trading in the bank’s shares was suspended following a fall of more than 4 percent.

The shareholder, a charitable foundation which currently holds around 34 percent in the bank, has previously declared it intends to sell part of the stake to pay off debt.

** Germany’s Gerresheimer AG, a maker of medical supplies such as pill bottles and syringes, has lost interest in the healthcare packaging unit of Rexam Plc, the company said.

** Raiffeisen Bank International sees no urgent need to sell its bank in Ukraine, but would consider a sale if a buyer made a generous offer, chairman Walter Rothensteiner told Austrian paper Die Presse.

** British insurers plan to invest 25 billion pounds ($41 billion) in transport and energy projects over the next five years, the finance ministry said, a day before it presents a half-yearly economic update.