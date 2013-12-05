(Adds J.C. Penney, Exillon, Credit Suisse, Precision, Telecom Italia, Alcatel-Lucent, Banca Popolare, Catalyst Capital, Galenika, GDF Suez, Vale, PostNL, TNT, Wencor, Sky Deutschland, Czech Airlines, LTS Lohmann, Repsol, Chanel; Updates BNP Paribas)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Thursday:

** Hedge fund Hayman Capital Management LP sold all its shares in J.C. Penney but still holds the ailing retailer’s debt, fund manager Kyle Bass told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

** Merck, the world’s largest maker of liquid crystals for flat panel displays, said it had agreed to buy Britain’s AZ Electronic Materials for 1.6 billion pounds ($2.61 billion) in cash to diversify its offering.

** BNP Paribas has agreed to buy the Polish business of its Dutch rival Rabobank for $1.4 billion, as the French bank returns to the acquisition trail after a period of re-structuring and seeks growth outside the eurozone.

** Russian bank VTB Bank OAO sold its 50 percent stake in Tele2 Russia for 40.4 billion roubles ($1.2 billion), the bank disclosed in its third quarter accounts statement.

** Russian oil producer Exillon Energy Plc terminated its formal sale process after two of its largest shareholders said they planned to make separate bids for the company.

** Credit Suisse said it would sell its private bank in Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, part of state-owned ABN AMRO - the first sizeable disposal in its private banking business in years.

** French private equity firm Wendel SA said that its building materials business Materis is in exclusive talks to sell calcium aluminates maker Kerneos to buyout firm Astorg Partners for 610 million euros ($827 million).

** Shares in Precision Drilling Corp, Canada’s No.1 oilfield services company, fell 9.8 percent on Thursday as its largest shareholder sold its 15 percent stake in the company.

** Lactalis, Europe’s biggest dairy group, is close to sealing a deal to buy a 70 percent stake in South Indian dairy company Tirumala Milk Products, French daily Les Echos said.

A deal, which could be signed by the end of the month, would value the company at around 220 million euros, the paper said.

** Rebel Telecom Italia investor Marco Fossati said on Thursday he was opposed to the enforced sale of the company’s Brazilian mobile business, as demanded by a local regulator, arguing this would depress its multi-billion euro value.

** Danish brewer Carlsberg upped its stake in China’s Chongqing Brewery to 60 percent, strengthening its foothold in the world’s largest beer market by volume, and hopes to further increase its holding, the latter said.

Carlsberg completed its purchase of an additional 30.3 percent for 2.9 billion yuan ($476 million).

** Argentina has begun talks with Repsol about compensation to the Spanish oil major for last years nationalization of the South American country’s top oil company, YPF, a government official said on Thursday.

** Telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent will rejoin France’s blue-chip CAC 40 index, replacing STMicroelectronics, market operator NYSE Euronext said on Thursday.

** Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest bank, said it was examining the possibility of buying rival Israel Discount Bank’s New York unit.

* Chanel has acquired its long-time lamb hide provider, the French tannery Bodin-Joyeux, in the latest purchase by a luxury brand of a partner that supplies top quality materials.

** A group of Italian investors has presented a 130 million-euro ($176 million) binding offer to rescue troubled lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

** Austrian lender Erste Group Bank’s biggest shareholder, Erste oesterreichische Spar-Casse Privatstiftung, has cut its stake to 21.7 percent from 23.6 percent by selling 8.5 million shares to institutional investors in a private placement, it said.

** In another setback for the Canadian government’s plan to introduce more competition in the wireless sector, private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group has withdrawn from a government auction of prized wireless airwaves.

** Hungary’s biggest bank OTP is interested in German state-backed lender BayernLB’s troubled Hungarian unit MKB, OTP’s chief executive was quoted saying in business magazine Forbes in an interview.

** Serbia may offer to sell a 20 percent stake in state-owned drugmaker Galenika to investors and put the proceeds back into the company, the country’s economy minister said on Thursday.

** Private equity group KKR & Co LP has struck a deal to restructure the debt of loss-making German car repair chain Auto-Teile Unger, drawing a line under an ill-fated investment. The companies have agreed on a debt-for-equity swap with ATU’s main creditors.

** French water and waste company Veolia Environnement VE SA plans to put its SADE unit up for sale, French daily Les Echos said.

** France’s GDF Suez said it had won the right to explore six additional onshore blocks for natural gas in the Brazilian state of Bahia in partnership with Petrobras .

** Finnish media group Sanoma has no plans to sell its stake in Dutch TV company SBS, it said, despite a buy-out offer from media tycoon John de Mol.

Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad earlier on Thursday said De Mol, known for creating the hit television franchise Big Brother, wants to take full control of SBS by offering 373 million euros for Sanoma’s majority stake.

** Private Chinese company China Kingho Energy Group has offered a hefty 110 percent premium in a $60 million bid for Australian coal explorer Carabella Resources Ltd, which said it had also received expressions of interest from other parties.

** Brazilian miner Vale said on Thursday it would seek to sell a minority stake in its coal operations, including mines and projects in Mozambique and Australia, adding it had already had expressions of interest from unnamed coal users and buyers.

** McKesson Corp said it launched a tender offer to buy outstanding shares of German peer Celesio AG, as the largest U.S. drugs wholesaler moves ahead to prevent hedge fund Elliott International from potentially blocking the multi-billion dollar deal.

** Dutch mail group PostNL said it would sell a 15 percent stake in logistics company TNT Express, worth 540 million euros ($737.5 million) based on Thursday’s closing price, through a private placement.

** A unit of Dubai World has sold its Atlantis resort, which sits at the head of a palm tree-shaped island in the emirate, as the state-owned group raises funds to meet huge debt repayments after a $25 billion restructuring in 2011.

Investment Corp of Dubai, a holding company of some of the emirate’s top groups which is also state-owned, has bought the resort from the unit, Istithmar World, for an undisclosed sum.

** Chilean shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores said late Wednesday it was in merger talks with German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, confirming a newspaper report.

** Wencor Group, a private equity-owned manufacturer of commercial aircraft parts, is exploring a sale that could fetch around $600 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland said it will buy all of Constantin Sport Holding’s TV production company PLAZAMEDIA as well as a 25.1 percent stake in Sport1 GmbH and Constantin Sport Marketing GmbH.

** South Africa’s state pension fund will not sell its stake in Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd to Bidvest, a source familiar with the fund’s thinking said, a setback to the local conglomerate’s attempt to block a Chilean takeover offer.

The Public Investment Corporation, which has also rejected a $1.2 billion offer for Adcock from Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals , is the biggest shareholder in the drugmaker.

** Privately held Czech airline Travel Service will take a 34 percent stake in national carrier Czech Airlines under a deal that will keep Korean Air Lines Co Ltd as the largest shareholder, companies involved in the deal said.

** The planned sale of German medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann has stalled due to a disagreement amongst its current owners over whether the bids are satisfactory, three people familiar with the matter said.

($1 = 0.6119 British pounds)

($1 = 0.7377 euros)

($1 = 6.0916 Chinese yuan)