Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:

** France’s Total SA has agreed to buy a 61.3 percent stake in InterOil Corp’s Papua New Guinea gas fields for up to $3.6 billion, as part of a plan to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant.

** Nestle SA is selling its 10 percent stake in Swiss fragrance and flavor maker Givaudan SA in an effort to narrow its focus on core operations and clean up its balance sheet.

** Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of two of its portfolio companies, Hyland Software Inc and LANDesk Software Inc, which could collectively be worth more than $2 billion, said people familiar with the matter on Thursday.

** Britain-based hedge fund Meditor Capital Management Ltd said it would shut down its European equity business, citing an internal review and new European rules that restrict short-selling, Bloomberg reported.

The $3-billion hedge fund firm run by Talal Shakerchi said it could liquidate most of its fund within a few weeks, the report said.

** Russia’s No. 2 oil producer, Lukoil, has been in talks with international majors about selling its stake in a consortium developing a large oil project in Venezuela, Kommersant daily reported, citing sources.

** Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Holdings Corp, struggling with mounting operating losses and declining sales, said it would spin off its Lands’ End clothing business, adding to the list of businesses sold off to raise cash.

** U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC has bought a portfolio of Irish home loans from Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group for 257 million pounds ($419 million), less than half their nominal value.

** South Korean brokerage Daishin Securities Co Ltd was picked as the preferred bidder to acquire the bad loans unit of Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd, Woori said in a statement.

Daishin’s bid for Woori, the country’s second-largest non-performing loans manager, exceeded 300 billion won ($283 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Italian utility Enel said it had signed a deal with investment fund F2i and private equity firm Ardian to sell its 14.8 percent stake in Enel Rete Gas in a deal valued at 122.4 million euros ($167 million).

** Activist shareholder Cevian Capital said it had increased its stake in German steel and engineering group Thyssenkrupp to 10.96 percent as part of Thyssen’s recent cash call.

** The bankruptcy managers of Montenegro’s sole aluminum plant invited bids for the Kombinat Aluminijuma Podgorica, despite a lawsuit announced by its previous main stakeholder.

In a statement, the bankruptcy management set the total value of assets and land offered for sale at 54.5 million euros, but said buyers could also bid for just part of what was on offer.

** A block of 2.4 million shares representing 11.4 percent of capital in automotive supplier FinnvedenBulten changed hands ahead of the stock market opening in Stockholm, Reuters data showed.

** Aion Capital Partners and Apollo Global Management LLC are together investing 9.6 billion Indian rupees ($155 million)in Avantha Holdings Ltd - the holding company of the $4 billion diversified Avantha Group, headed by Gautam Thapar. The funds will be used by Avantha Group to repay its consortium of lenders and release the promoter’s pledged shares, reported the Economic Times.

** Malaysian tertiary education provider, HELP International Corp Bhd, has received a 359.3 million ringgit ($111 million) buyout offer from private equity firm Southern Capital Partners, the company said on late Thursday.

** Poland’s largest wholesaler, Eurocash, has agreed to take over the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) distribution business of local rival Kolporter, Eurocash said.

Kolporter’s FMCG department had sales of 2 billion zlotys ($652 million) last year.

** South Africa’s Oasis Group Holdings sold all of its roughly 2.2 percent stake in Adcock Ingram Holdings on the open market, a spokesman said, backing conglomerate Bidvest’s attempt to block a takeover by a Chilean firm.

** Deutsche Bank, which is quitting trading in most raw materials markets, will retain its near $9 billion commodities index fund business, a strategy industry experts said helps the German bank profit from fees and maintain ties with some of the largest investors.