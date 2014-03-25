(Adds Orange, Gulf Capital, CVC Capital)

March 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Royal Bank of Scotland has had contact regarding the possible sale of its U.S. retail business Citizens with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has also considered a bid, people with knowledge of the matter said.

** The Walt Disney Co has agreed to buy Maker Studios, one of YouTube’s largest networks, for $500 million, a deal that makes Disney a major online video distributor and should help draw more teens into the Disney entertainment empire.

** F&C Asset Management’s shareholders have voted in favour of a 708 million pound ($1.17 billion) takeover by Canada’s Bank of Montreal, ending talk of a potential rival bid.

** Italian power network company Terna is turning its attention to acquisitions abroad as it cuts spending on Italy’s domestic grid, signaling investments in big projects at home could be on the wane.

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Tuesday that it would invest $250 million in the Chinese real estate market through a new venture with China Vanke Co Ltd , the nation’s largest residential developer.

** Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals has completed a long-awaited separation from its co-founding Bakrie family and is now in a position to return $400 million to shareholders, the company said on Tuesday.

** Lufthansa Cargo, the air freight arm of Germany’s largest airline, aims to set up a partnership with an airline outside of the Lufthansa Group by the middle of this year ahead of further cooperation deals, it said on Tuesday.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Australia’s third-biggest lender, is keen to exit its holding in Cambodia and will look at wholly owned business models wherever regulations allow.

** British insurer Aviva Plc agreed to sell its Turkish unit Aviva Sigorta to venture fund EMF Capital Partners, the Turkish company said on Tuesday.

** Saudi Arabia’s Hanco and Bahrain’s Venture Capital Bank have bought Byrne Investments for around 600 million dirhams ($163 million), the Riyadh-based car rental company said on Tuesday.

** Sacombank, Vietnam’s ninth-biggest bank by assets, will merge with smaller local lender Southern Bank, following shareholders’ approval, Sacombank said on Tuesday.

** Britain’s Centrica and its consortium partners said on Tuesday they would buy the retail arm and other assets of Ireland’s state-owned Bord Gais for 1.1 billion euros ($1.52 billion), helping the utility expand abroad as it is losing customers at home.

** South African food company Tiger Brands has dropped plans to acquire Kenyan firms Rafiki Millers and Magic Oven Bakeries, the firm said on Tuesday, terminating deals worth at least $25 million.

** Britain’s Kingfisher is exiting its investment in German home improvement store operator Hornbach, which will increase the free float of its listed preference shares to 100 percent, the Hornbach family said in a statement on Tuesday.

** Luxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, has struck a deal to design, develop and distribute glasses based on Google’s Internet-connected Glass eyewear, potentially bringing the new technology to a wider market.

** The Middle East unit of New York-based investment manager PineBridge Investments said it had bought a 50 percent stake in a Turkish physical therapy and rehabilitation services chain, and would help the company expand internationally.

** China Life Insurance Co Ltd and its parent China Life Insurance (Group) Co will inject 7 billion yuan into the firm’s property and casualty insurance subsidiary, according to an exchange filing in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

** Swiss bank Julius Baer has raised its bet on Latin America’s largest wealth management market, buying a majority stake in Brazil’s GPS for an estimated 100 million Swiss francs ($113 million), as part of a drive to expand abroad.

** Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm Gulf Capital plans to sell its remaining 49.7 percent stake in Gulf Marine Services within two years, Chief Executive Karim El Solh said on Tuesday.

** French telecoms group Orange has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch as an adviser on its strategy in Spain, including the possible acquisition of smaller competitor Jazztel, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has bought eyewear chain Synsam Nordic from Alipes, the investment firm controlled by Sweden’s Kamprad family which also controls the world’s largest furniture retailer IKEA, CVC said on Tuesday. CVC did not disclose how much it paid for Synsam.

** The embattled Washington law and lobbying firm Patton Boggs has signed a letter of intent to merge with the larger Squire Sanders, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Patton Boggs leaders projected that any deal would take place before the end of April, two of the sources said.