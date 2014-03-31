(Adds Alstom, Endesa Chile, Magellan Midstream, Scholz AG, Parmalat)

March 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2010 GMT on Monday:

** Encana Corp said it would sell some natural gas assets in Wyoming’s Jonah field to a TPG Capital affiliate for about $1.8 billion, as it focuses on regions rich in oil and natural gas liquids.

** A consortium led by European firms Finmeccanica and ACS won a contract for a $5.66 billion subway line in Lima after competitors unexpectedly dropped out of the contest last week, Peru’s state investment agency said on Friday.

** U.S. conglomerate General Electric is exploring the sale of its GE Money Bank unit in the Nordic region, which could fetch up to 2 billion euros ($2.75 billion), as it retreats from the finance sector, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

In another development, GE Energy Financial Services, the General Electric arm that funds energy infrastructure projects, said on Friday that it was planning to invest in a solar power project in Setouchi, Japan. The Nikkei had reported earlier that GE would contribute about 10-20 billion yen ($194 million) to the project and take a majority stake in the plant’s operating company set up by Tokyo-based Kuni Umi Asset Management.

** Glencore Xstrata Plc has reached a preliminary deal for a $1 billion contract for access to railway and port facilities with Mauritania as part of its plans to expand into iron ore mining, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

** Comcast Corp is planning to increase its share buyback plan by more than 80 percent as its $45 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc undergoes regulatory review in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported.

** German private equity group Triton looks set to buy French turbine and train maker Alstom’s heat exchanger unit, sources familiar with the process said.

** Electricity generator Endesa Chile said it would assume full ownership of the Gas Atacama power project by buying the remaining 50 percent stake owned by private equity fund Southern Cross for $309 million in cash.

** Magellan Midstream Partners LP has linked up with commodity trader Trafigura AG to build a $250 million facility at its south Texas terminal that will process a very light form of crude oil so it can be sold or exported, Magellan said on Monday.

** Loss-making German metals recycling group Scholz AG has attracted three bids as it seeks a buyer to inject fresh equity to put the company’s finances back on a solid footing, three sources familiar with the transaction said.

** China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd agreed to invest $692 million in a Chinese department store operator as the e-commerce giant looks to bring the benefits and convenience of online shopping to customers who visit real bricks-and-mortar stores. Alibaba said it would buy $214 million worth of shares in Hong Kong-listed Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd.

** Britain’s government-funded bank investing in green energy projects has acquired stakes in two offshore wind farms owned by Denmark’s Dong Energy and Germany’s RWE Innogy , respectively, for nearly 500 million pounds ($830 million).

** Sterigenics, a sterilization services provider owned by private equity firm GTCR LLC, has reached a deal to buy Canadian medical isotopes supplier Nordion Inc for $727 million.

** Chinese business tycoon Yuan Yafei is in talks with British department store group House of Fraser (IPO-HFD.L) regarding a bid that values the company at more than 450 million pounds ($749 million), according to a source familiar with the situation.

** HSBC Holdings Plc said an agreement to sell its banking business in Uruguay to Banco GNB Sudameris had ended. HSBC struck a deal in 2012 to sell its operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay for $400 million to Banco GNB Sudameris.

** U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp said it would sell natural gas assets in western Alberta and British Columbia, Canada, for $374 million to focus on more lucrative liquids production.

** Malaysia’s JT International Bhd, which makes Camel and Salem brand cigarettes, said it received an 808.4 million ringgit ($247 million) takeover offer from its controlling shareholder, Japan Tobacco Inc.

** Financial Products Group Co, a Japanese provider of leasing schemes that help companies defer taxes, will acquire a fund management company in the latest move to diversify its operations, a person familiar with the matter said. The acquisition of the privately-owned Dai-ichi Asset Management, which has roughly 13 billion yen ($126 million) in investment funds under management, will be announced later on Monday, according to the person, who declined to be named as the decision had not been made public.

** Travelex, the retail foreign exchange provider, said it agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Turkish foreign exchange retailer Arti Doviz Ticaret in a deal worth 24.8 million pounds ($41.3 million).

** European dairy produce cooperatives Eupener Genossenschaftsmolkerei Walhorn (EGM Walhorn) and Arla Foods Amba announced they intend to merge.

** Scania minority shareholder AMF has decided to reject Volkswagen’s bid for the Swedish truck maker, it said in a statement on Sunday.

** Intel Corp’s investment in Cloudera announced last week amounts to $740 million and gives the chipmaker an 18 percent stake in the distributor of software for crunching Big Data, Cloudera said in a statement.

** Swiss dental implants maker Straumann has bought $30 million of bonds that can convert into shares of South Korean company MegaGen, as part of a drive to strengthen its position in the growing market for low-priced implants.

** Fiat Chrysler is continuing talks with Russia on a possible collaboration that could see the company setting up a new plant there to produce Jeeps and light commercial vehicles, its Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said.

The auto maker also said it may not need to sell assets to finance its new multi-year industrial plan but could fund it by raising fresh debt.

** German automotive interiors manufacturer Grammer is in intensive talks about a potential acquisition and expects to strike a deal in the second half of 2014, Chief Executive Hartmut Mueller said.

** Italy’s Snam and Belgium’s Fluxys are looking into forming a joint venture that would combine their gas pipelines across Europe and help create a more unified gas market across the continent. The two gas transport companies, which are already linked through a strategic alliance, said they planned to combine their infrastructures running north-south and east-west to enhance interconnection of the European gas networks and markets.

** Italy’s Eni has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) to advise on the sale of a stake of about 15 percent in its Mozambique gas field which could raise up to $5 billion, several sources familiar with the matter said.

** Lukoil, Russia’s No.2 oil producer, and France’s Total have signed a memorandum to develop the Bazhenov shale oil fields in western Siberia, Interfax news agency quoted Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov as saying on Saturday.

** Chilean energy company AES Gener SA said on Friday that it was bringing in investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners as a minority partner to run the Guacolda thermoelectric plant in the north of the Andean country. AES Gener, a local unit of U.S. power group AES Corp , already owns a 50 percent stake in the roughly 608 megawatt coal-fired complex located in Huasco.

** Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it had bought the site of a former auto plant in the Philippines from Ford Motor Co, beefing up production as it targets a near-50 percent sales boost in fast-growing Southeast Asia markets.

** Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, said it did not expect a probe by the European Commission into its purchase of fish processor Morpol to result in a material fine.

** Czech investment group PPF said it had acquired a minority stake French biotech company OriBase Pharma.

** The former controlling shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena has sold a 6.5 percent stake in Italy’s third-largest bank to two big Latin American funds, another sign of foreign investors’ appetite for Italian lenders.

** IT outsourcing company Regenersis Plc said it bought Blancco Oy Ltd, a Finnish data erasure company, for 60 million euros ($82.52 million) to win business from upcoming data security regulations in Europe.

** Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital Inc said a new fund worth close to $600 million would target mainly smaller, nimble consumer goods and services companies that have bigger growth potential than Japan’s established corporate giants.

** Italian food group Parmalat said it has bought Australian dairy firm Harvey Fresh in a 79 million euro deal, strengthening its position in Australia and Asia. ($1 = 0.60 British pounds) ($1 = 102.93 Japanese yen) ($1 = 3.27 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 7.76 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 0.73 Euros) (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)