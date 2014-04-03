(Adds American Airlines, Schneider Electric, Hutchison Whampoa, Brookstone, Americana; updates Deoleo)

April 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** European Union regulators have halted their review of Hutchison Whampoa’s $1 billion bid for Telefonica’s 02 Ireland as they wait for new details of Hutchison’s concessions, the EU antitrust chief said on Thursday.

** French electrical gear maker Schneider Electric said it was in exclusive talks with private equity groups The Carlyle Group and PAI Partners to sell its sensors business in a deal based on an enterprise value of $900 million.

** Commerzbank subsidiary mBank, Poland’s fourth largest bank, is to seek a partner for its insurance arm, launching a process that could include an eventual sale of the business, it said on Thursday.

** American Airlines Group said on Thursday that US Airways will join its venture with British Airways, Iberia and Finnair that operates flights between the United States and Europe. The addition of US Airways will add 28 routes to the joint business.

** Retailer Brookstone Inc said it would be bought by the owner of Spencer’s retail chain for about $147 million as part of a prepackaged bankruptcy plan.

** Kuwait’s billionaire al-Kharafi family is looking to sell Americana, one of the Middle East’s largest food companies, and has hired bankers to explore a deal, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** A number of foreign funds are vying to take over Spain’s Deoleo, the world’s top olive oil bottler with brands like Carbonell, a source close to the deal said on Thursday, in a deal that has become highly politicised.

** Kingfisher, Europe’s No. 1 home improvement retailer, has launched a 275-million-euro ($378.62 million) takeover bid for France’s Mr Bricolage, moving to strengthen its position in its most profitable market.

** Buyout firm Freeman Spogli & Co and Bahrain-based investment company Investcorp have agreed to acquire Totes Isotoner Corp, the world’s largest marketer of umbrellas, gloves and rainwear, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** London-listed oil company Genel Energy and a joint venture partner have agreed to buy 15 percent stakes in two exploratory licenses offshore Angola for $281 million, its first acquisition in Angola.

** Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD), the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund, has bought a stake in global hotel management firm Kerzner International from investors including the family of South African casino tycoon Sol Kerzner.

** French media and telecoms group Vivendi has rebuffed a new attempt by minority shareholders to get access to documents relating to its sale of French mobile operator SFR as the two rival bidders eye potential last minute changes to their offers.

** South African insurer Liberty Holdings is selling some hotel assets to its joint venture with Tsogo Sun for 762 million rand ($72 million) and will use the proceeds to fund other property acquisitions, it said on Thursday.

** Blackstone Group and Carlyle Group are considering a bid for Singapore’s Goodpack Ltd, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, eyeing the container maker a few weeks after its takeover talks with Australian pallet maker Brambles ended.

** U.S.-based PR software and services firm Meltwater announced an 895 million Swedish crown ($138 million) cash bid for Swedish peer Cision on Thursday, topping an offer by private equity-controlled Blue Canyon Holdings.

** Jack Ma, the founder of China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N, the world’s biggest e-commerce firm, will pay 3.3 billion yuan ($531.78 million) to take a controlling share of financial software firm Hundsun Technologies Inc.

** Plug Power Inc said it bought fuel-cell stack maker ReliOn Inc for about $4 million in an all-stock deal, as the company looks to diversify its supplier base.

** The Indonesian government is prepared to sell Bank Mutiara Tbk for less than the 2008 bailout cost to ensure it meets its year-end deadline, the head of the state deposit agency said on Thursday.

** Austria plans to sell its 51 percent stake in utility Verbund to the government’s state holding company, a magazine reported, in what could be a first step to privatization.

** Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd has appointed three banks to underwrite the sale of its consumer finance division, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

($1 = 6.21 Chinese Yuan)

($1 = 6.481 Swedish Crowns)

($1 = 0.73 Euros)