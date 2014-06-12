(Adds Bain Capital, Elsan Elektrik, Euronext, Caixabank, Zimmer Holdings, Permira, Alpha Bank, updates Alstom)

June 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** The French government met on Thursday to discuss the fate of cash-strapped engineering group Alstom but gave little indication of its feelings towards a plan being hatched by Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Hitachi Ltd said it hoped to join Mitsubishi and Siemens in their joint bid for Alstom’s energy assets, which the Nikkei newspaper said would be worth 1 trillion yen 9.80 billion).

Mitsubishi is also considering taking a direct stake in Alstom as part of an offer with Siemens, two French newspapers said on Thursday.

** Spanish billionaire Esther Koplowitz could sell some of her stake in the holding company that controls builder FCC as part of a debt restructuring deal, said a source who is working on the refinancing.

** Swedish private equity firm IK Investment Partners said it had sold its stake in industrial fire fighting equipment maker Minimax Viking Group to Danish Kirkbi A/S and capital manager Intermediate Capital Group.

** Orco Property Group has agreed to sell a 24.9 percent stake in Croatian hotels group Suncani Hvar, the central European developer said.

** Budget airline Citilink, owned by Garuda Indonesia , has ended talks to acquire low-cost rival Tigerair Mandala, said two sources familiar with the discussions.

** Orange Deputy Chief Executive Pierre Louette on Thursday said no deal term sheet or agreement existed with Bouygues over the sale of France’s third-largest mobile operator to its biggest player.

** Russia’s Gazprom has decided to sell its stakes in Lithuanian gas utility Lietuvos Dujos and gas grid company Amber Grid to Lithuanian state-owned firms, a spokeswoman for Lithuania’s prime minister said on Thursday.

** AstraZeneca has struck a deal worth up to $232 million in milestone payments to acquire rights to a drug from Synairgen for treating respiratory tract viral infections in patients with severe asthma.

** The Pakistan government is set to raise $388 million after pricing the sale of its 19.8 percent stake in United Bank Ltd at 158 rupees per share, IFR reported.

** Leighton Holdings Ltd, Australia’s largest construction firm, said it might sell its John Holland roads and rail business as Spanish-controlled majority owner Hochtief AG seeks to cut debt and potentially finance a bid for full ownership.

** Plains Cotton Cooperative Association, one of the largest cotton merchants in the United States, has sold its denim mills that supply big-name brands like Wrangler, the latest in a recent wave of deals transforming the U.S. textile industry.

** Imperial Tobacco Group Plc is evaluating a deal for assets likely to be divested from Reynolds American Inc and Lorillard Inc if the two U.S. tobacco companies proceed with a proposed combination, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Morocco’s state-run phosphate monopoly OCP has signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in Brazil-based company Fertilizantes Heringer for 145 million Brazilian real ($65 million), a statement from the Moroccan company said.

** The union representing engineers at Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, one of Boeing Co’s biggest suppliers, said it had asked Spirit about the rumored sale of its fabrication business to GKN Aerospace, prompted by information supplied by its membership.

** Indonesia’s government has dropped a plan for PT Bank Mandiri to buy PT Bank Tabungan Negara, the chief economic minister said.

** Italian cement maker Italcementi said its takeover bid on its French unit Ciments Francais would start on June 13 and end on July 3.

** Italy’s Eni signed an agreement with Kazakhstan’s state-owned KazMunaiGas (KMG) on Thursday to look for oil and gas in the North Caspian Sea in a move that will grow the oil major’s footprint in the resource-rich country.

** Consol Energy Inc and Noble Energy Inc said they would form a master limited partnership for pipeline operations they control in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus shale region.

** Finland’s Nokia said it had agreed to buy small U.S. company Medio Systems for its navigation unit HERE.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital Partners LLC will sell its equity stake worth up to $393 million in Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India’s largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.

** Turkey’s Elsan Elektrik placed a top bid of $1.09 billion in a government tender to privatize a coal-fired power plant with 630 megawatts of installed capacity.

** European market operator Euronext announced plans to develop ties with China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange in a move to boost its agricultural derivatives business following its spin-off from IntercontinentalExchange.

** Caixabank is considering making an offer for Barclays’ retail business in Spain, which analysts value at up to 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion), the Spanish lender’s chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal.

** The European Commission halted its review of Zimmer Holdings Inc’s $13.4 billion bid for Biomet Inc on Thursday, saying the U.S. orthopedic products maker’s submission lacked some details.

** Permira, one of Europe’s biggest private equity firms, has raised 5.3 billion euros for its fifth buyout fund compared with a previous 9.6 billion euros it raised for a fund in 2006.

** Greece’s fourth-biggest lender, Alpha Bank, is close to clinching a deal to buy Citibank’s retail operations in Greece, two Greek banking sources told Reuters on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) ($1 = 2.2295 Brazilian Reals) ($1 = 101.6400 Japanese Yen) (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)