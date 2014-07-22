(Adds Max Petroleum, Banca Carige, APM Terminals, Healthcare Group Holdings)

July 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. small-business lender CIT Group Inc said it would buy California bank OneWest Bank NA for $3.4 billion in cash and stock, a deal that will give CIT a more reliable source of funding.

** Yahoo Inc will buy mobile analytics startup Flurry to beef up a fast-growing mobile advertising business that still lags Google Inc’s and Facebook Inc’s in scale.

** Goldman Sachs and private equity firm Warburg Pincus are among the investors nearing a deal to buy an up to 20 percent stake in China Huarong Asset Management Ltd for about $2 billion, seeking a share in the profitable business of bad loan management in China.

** Carlos Slim’s America Movil SAB de CV said on Tuesday it was still “flexible” over which assets it would sell following an overhaul of Mexico’s telecoms market, adding it would present its plan to the regulator once it had found a buyer.

** Spain will sell Catalunya Banc, one of the last lenders still in state hands after the financial crisis, to the country’s second-biggest bank BBVA for just under 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion), said bank restructuring fund FROB on Monday.

** Oil and gas company Max Petroleum Plc said it was reviewing strategic options, including a sale. The London-listed firm, which has majority of its operations in Kazakhstan, said it had appointed Blackstone Group International Partners LLP as the exclusive financial adviser to conduct the formal sale process.

** Italy’s Banca Carige has postponed a decision on the sale of its insurance assets until Thursday, a source close the bank said, after a media report about an offer from a German insurer pushed shares in the mid-sized lender higher on Tuesday.

** Port operator APM Terminals, a unit of Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, said it would sell a big U.S. container terminal to infrastructure investor Alinda Capital Partners and a British private pension fund.

The companies, in a joint statement on Tuesday, did not disclose the price that Alinda and Universities Superannuation Scheme Limited will pay for APM Terminals Virginia, the deep-water terminal in Portsmouth, Virginia.

** Lender BBVA said on Tuesday its acquisition of bailed-out Spanish peer Catalunya Banc would add an average 300 million euros ($404 million) annually to its group profit from 2018, as it made a show of confidence in its recovering home market.

** South African hospital operator Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd will invest up to 7.9 billion rupees ($132 million) to raise its stake in an Indian hospital chain, the venture’s India partner Max India Ltd said on Tuesday.

After the deal, Life Healthcare and Max India will have an equal stake in Max Healthcare, in which the South African company now owns a 26 percent stake.

** Kindred Healthcare Inc said it was prepared to buy Gentiva Health Services Inc for $17.25 per share, matching an offer by an unnamed party last week.

** Glenfiddich, the scotch whiskey business owned by William Grant & Sons, is looking to buy Drambuie, the brand owned by the MacKinnon family, in a 100 million pounds ($171 million)takeover, Sky News reported late on Monday.

** Indian generics firm Lupin, some U.S. drugmakers looking for a tax-saving deal in Europe and private equity funds are planning to bid for a range of older drugs being auctioned by GlaxoSmithKline, five sources familiar with the matter said.

** Ryanair will probably submit an expression of interest in troubled Cyprus Airways, which is up for sale, Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said on Tuesday.

** Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is close to agreeing the sale of a 35 percent stake in a vehicle controlling Italy’s energy grids to the State Grid Corp of China, sources close to the matter said on Monday.

** Talks for Austrian chipmaker AMS to buy German peer Dialog Semiconductor have collapsed, with the two firms blaming differences over price and future strategy.

** Baring Private Equity Asia said on Tuesday that it bought a “substantial” stake in British lifestyle and fashion brand Cath Kidston for an undisclosed sum, looking to benefit from growing consumer demand for global brands in Asia.

** Rheinmetall will shift a unit making aluminum engine blocks to a joint venture with China’s Hasco to help finance growth at its automotive business, the German defense group said on Tuesday.

** Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS is in talks to acquire a 49 percent stake in cellphone retailer Svyaznoy, business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.59 British pounds) ($1 = 0.74 euros) (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)