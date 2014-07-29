(Adds Pfizer, Nobel Biocare, Edison, Millhouse Capital, Bank of Cyprus)

July 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Pfizer Inc, which in May abandoned its $118 billion bid to buy AstraZeneca Plc, on Tuesday left investors guessing whether it would renew its pursuit of its British rival, but said it was considering other deals.

** Italy’s No. 2 utility Edison, a unit of France’s EDF, and Italian infrastructure fund F2i have signed a deal to form a new renewable energy group, a source close to the situation said. Italian press reports estimated the transaction’s value at around 800 million euros ($1.07 billion).

** Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare confirmed on Tuesday that it has been approached by potential buyers and is in “very early” talks with them about its sale.

** London-based investment group Millhouse Capital said it was ready in principle to raise its offer to 500 million euros ($672 million) from 200 million euros for nationalized Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria’s Balkans network, raising the stakes in the sale process.

** U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross said he will take a “significant” portion of the 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) worth of new shares being sold by Bank of Cyprus but that the complexities of the deal made it impossible to say how much at this point.{ID:nL6N0Q4577]

** French shopping mall operator Klepierre has agreed to buy Corio in a deal it said creates Europe’s leading pure-play retail property company, valuing the Dutch real estate group at an enterprise value of 7.2 billion euros ($9.7 billion).

** Singapore’s City Developments Ltd and Australia’s Stockland Group Ltd are considering bidding for Leighton Holdings’ $7 billion residential and commercial property portfolio, a leading Australian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

** Russia’s mid-sized oil producer Bashneft said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it had secured deals to sell oil products worth $5.2 billion to international traders.

** Waste Management Inc said it would sell its waste-to-energy unit to private equity firm Energy Capital Partners for $1.94 billion in cash, to focus on its larger solid waste business.

** BlackBerry Ltd is buying a privately held German firm that specializes in voice and data encryption, it said on Tuesday, in a bid to burnish its credentials with highly security-conscious clients like government agencies.

** Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would spend $1.26 billion to buy back all of the outstanding preferred shares issued by its CHK Utica unit to simplify its balance sheet and eliminate about $75 million in annual dividend payments.

** Bank of Cyprus, which has just raised 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from investors, plans to sell up to 1 billion euros in bonds in September, Chief Executive John Hourican said, a move that would mark a rehabilitation of the euro zone’s first bank to recapitalize using depositors’ cash.

** Panasonic Corp plans to initially invest about 20 billion yen to 30 billion yen ($200-300 million) in Tesla Motors Inc’s planned lithium-ion battery plant in the United States, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital has agreed to sell a 49.9 percent stake in Japanese telemarketing firm Bellsystem24 Holdings to Tokyo-based trading house Itochu Corp, the parties said in separate statements without disclosing the value of the deal.

** Commodity trader Glencore is trying to sell some of its inland grain silos in strife-torn Ukraine, due to a change in grains storage and transport trends that is making them redundant, sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

** South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) would like a local company to buy mines being sold by Anglo American Platinum, but it will not try and influence the deal, the party said on Tuesday.