July 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in advanced talks to acquire U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp for nearly $12 billion, in a deal that would create an automotive supply powerhouse, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Energizer Holdings Inc said it intends to spin off by next July its struggling household products business, which includes Energizer and Eveready batteries.

** European private equity firm Charterhouse is preparing to sell UK skincare company Deb Group, several sources with knowledge of the talks said, in a deal that could be worth up to 650 million pounds ($845 million) including debt.

** French luxury group Kering’s Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix said the group had paid a multiple of “over 13 times” annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin.

** CME Group Inc, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said it would acquire derivatives broker GFI Group Inc in an all-stock deal worth $580 million and assume $240 million in outstanding debt, for a total value of around $820 million.

** Enel Green Power, Italy’s biggest renewable energy company, said it has decided to put French and U.S. assets on the block as it looks to free up resources to help it grow on markets that offer higher returns.

** Rio Tinto has agreed to sell coal assets it bought through a $4 billion acquisition of Riversdale in 2011 for just $50 million to an Indian joint venture, ending its ill-fated venture in Mozambique’s coal sector.

** AstraZeneca took a major step to build up its respiratory medicine business on Wednesday by striking a deal worth up to $2.1 billion for the rights to Spanish group Almirall’s lung drugs.

** Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Wednesday that it was in talks over a possible deal in Mexico, but had not yet reached a deal yet.

** Pfizer Inc agreed to buy Baxter International Inc’s vaccines unit and a part of a production facility for $635 million.

** Hess Corp said it would form a master limited partnership (MLP) for its North Dakota oil and natural gas storage facilities and processing plants, taking advantage of a key financial trend in the energy sector to generate cash.

** Shikun & Binui, Israel’s largest construction group, won a deal to carry out a $550 million road project to improve and extend a highway in Bogota, the company’s first large-scale project in Colombia.

** Oil and gas firm Statoil is working on several potential deals to sell assets by the end of the year to reduce capital commitments and realize profits on investments, business daily Dagens Naeringsliv said, quoting an internal memo.

** Spain’s NH Hoteles said in a statement on Wednesday that it was in exclusive talks over the sale of its luxury Sotogrande development in southern Spain. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)