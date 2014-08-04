(Adds GTCR, Holcim, Banco Bradesco, Bouygues, Carillion, Deutsche Telekom)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Roche said on Monday it will buy Santaris Pharma, a privately held Danish biotech company that has developed a new designer molecule, for up to $450 million in cash.

** Private equity firm GTCR LLC is looking to sell home security company Protection 1 for more than $1.5 billion and has tapped Morgan Stanley to assist with the effort, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Bouygues said on Monday that no third party had made an offer for its telecoms business, days after rival Iliad revealed a surprise $15 billion bid for T-Mobile US.

Bouygues said it issued the comments in response to what it said were “recent statements in the press”.

** British construction company Carillion is planning to approach investors who also have stakes in Balfour Beatty in the hopes of reviving merger talks to buy the company, the Times reported on Monday.

** Deutsche Telekom has serious doubts about the overall attractiveness of a bid by French telecom group Iliad for its U.S. mobile unit, despite lower regulatory hurdles than a rival offer, said two people close to the company.

** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC said on Monday it had agreed to invest up to $600 million in equity in Zenith Energy, a developer and operator of terminals that store and distribute petroleum, natural gas liquids and petrochemicals.

** The European Commission has cleared Siemens AG’s acquisition of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc’s aero-derivative gas turbine business, compressor activities and aftermarket services, as well as Rolls Royce’s 50 percent stake in Rolls Wood Group.

** Holcim Ltd and Lafarge <SA LAFP.PA> gave details on Monday of the activities they plan to offload in Brazil in order to gain antitrust approval for their merger to create the world’s largest cement maker.

** Banco Bradesco SA plans to write down its 356 million-reais ($158 million) stake in Portugal’s Banco Espírito Santo SA BES.LS, which the Portuguese government rescued over the weekend, the Brazilian bank said on Monday.

** Activist investor Marcato Capital Management has hired an investment bank to advise it on strategy at InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, three months after reports the firm had rebuffed a 6 billion pounds ($10 billion) takeover bid.

** Global Logistic Properties Ltd is to buy a 15.3 percent stake in China’s largest state-owned warehouse logistics company for 2 billion yuan ($324 million), and the two firms will form a joint venture, aiming to tap the warehouse industry in China amid an online shopping boom.

** Medical device maker Symmetry Medical Inc said it would sell its orthopedic device components business to privately held Tecomet Inc for $450 million. Symmetry will then transfer ownership of its remaining surgical instruments business to its shareholders as a new company.

** Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd is opening its books to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP after the private equity giant hiked its takeover offer to $3.15 billion, raising the prospect of a bidding war for the world’s No.2 winemaker.

** Oman National Investment Corp Holding said it would discuss a possible merger with Oman International Development and Investment Co at its next board meeting.

** German airport operator Fraport AG has bought a U.S.-based manager of retail space at four U.S. airports as it looks to expand its profitable retail operations and gain a foothold in the United States.

** U.S. software firm Hyland Co raised its bid for peer ReadSoft AB for a second time, valuing the Swedish firm at 1.69 billion Swedish crowns ($245.5 million) and heating up a bidding war with U.S. printer maker Lexmark International Inc.

** The chairman of Swedish software firm Readsoft AB said on Monday both Hyland and Lexmark would make good owners following a raised offer from Hyland, adding that it was a matter of price.

** The Co-operative Group said it had agreed to sell its farm business to charitable body the Wellcome Trust for 249 million pounds ($418.7 million).

** Billionaire Li Ka-shing’s Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd is considering a bid for aircraft being sold by private equity firm Terra Firma-owned lessor AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd, a deal which sources said could be worth about $5 billion.

** Spanish bank Popular said it had agreed to a preliminary deal to sell 51 percent of its stake in its credit card business to U.S. investment management firm Varde Partners Inc.

** Shares in Australia’s Horizon Oil Ltd slumped after its merger with Roc Oil Co Ltd was trumped by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, which offered 69 Australian cents per share, a 10 percent premium to Roc’s close last Friday.

** Boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc said on Sunday that it planned to buy the operating business of ISI International Strategy & Investment, an independent research-driven equity sales and agency trading firm.

** Trustees involved in JPMorgan Chase & Co’s proposed $4.5 billion settlement with investors in money-losing mortgage bonds accepted the bank’s offer on Friday for the vast majority of the trusts holding the securities. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)