Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Talisman Energy Inc, Canada’s No.5 independent oil producer, said Friday it still plans to sell its oil properties in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, even after its partner announced a massive oil discovery on its properties.

** Neustar Inc, a company which helps North American telecommunication carriers route calls and text messages, is considering a potential sale amid interest from private equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Airbus is considering a sale of its 49 percent stake in submarine supplier Atlas Elektronik as part of a reshuffle of its military business, German newspaper Die Welt reported on its website on Friday, citing industry sources.

** U.S.-based Apollo Global Management is in exclusive talks to buy Portuguese insurance company Tranquilidade, part of the troubled web of businesses of the Espirito Santo family, for some 200 million euros ($264.6 million), a source close to the transaction said.

** Britain’s Vodafone Group Plc agreed to buy a 73 percent stake in Greece’s broadband and fixed-line telephony provider Hellas Online for 73 million euros ($97 million), to help it better compete in a highly competitive market. Vodafone had bought an 18.5 percent stake in the company in 2009.

** U.S. power company Dynegy Inc said on Friday that it would buy 12,500 megawatts of coal and gas generation assets from Duke Energy Corp and Energy Capital Partners in two deals valued at $6.25 billion.

** The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it would raise 938 million pounds ($1.6 billion) in its first rights issue to part fund the acquisition of U.S. indexes group Frank Russell.

** Murata Electronics North America Inc said it would buy the part of chipmaker Peregrine Semiconductor Corp it does not already own for $465 million in cash.

** Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners and CVC Capital Partners are among potential bidders for South Korea’s No. 1 car rental company, KT Rental, in a sale expected to fetch around 800 billion won ($786 million), people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** The German government has approved the sale of utility RWE’s oil and gas unit DEA to Letter One, a spokesman for the group of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman said on Friday.

** Russia’s top crude oil producer NK Rosneft’ OAO said on Friday it had agreed to swap assets and buy shares in Norway’s North Atlantic Drilling Limited, despite sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

** London-based RSA Insurance Group plc said it reached an agreement to sell its insurance business in Singapore and Hong Kong to Allied World Assurance Co Ltd for 130 million pounds ($215.51 million) in cash. ($1 = 1,017.5500 Korean won) ($1 = 0.6032 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7537 Euros) (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Avik Das in Bangalore)