Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Daimler AG will buy 25 percent of Italian motorcycle maker MV Agusta (IPO-MVAG.MI) - the latest sign that motorbike and car technologies are converging, driven by a push to lower emissions and improve safety.

** Slovenia has narrowed the field of bidders for its largest telecoms provider to Deutsche Telekom and four buyout firms, several sources said, as the government presses ahead with a privatisation plan.

** Dollar General Corp extended its tender offer for shares of Family Dollar Stores Inc to Dec. 31, until after a shareholder vote that will decide the fate of a rival bid by Dollar Tree Inc.

** Italian gas grid operator Snam could eventually take a stake in the Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline scheduled to carry Azeri gas to Europe by 2020, Snam’s CEO said on Friday.

** The top shareholder at Italy’s Banca Carige SpA will weigh all the options considered by the midsize lender to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a pan-European health check, but would prefer a merger before a cash call, its chairman said.

** Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ruled out a move to take over rival Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Friday, leaving the struggling Tuscan lender still searching for fresh capital to meet regulatory requirements.

** British Virgin Islands-based Joma Industrial Source acquired an indirect 47.7 percent voting stake in CAT oil AG this week and will make a mandatory offer to other shareholders of the German-listed Austrian company, Joma said on Friday.

** India’s markets regulator has accused Sahara of deliberately failing to sell its marquee overseas hotels in New York and London, seen as crucial to it complying with an order to repay investors and secure the release of jailed head Subrata Roy.

** German property company IVG Immobilien is gearing up to sell its institutional funds business as part of a broader effort to offload assets after emerging from insolvency last month, two people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

** VB-Leasing International (VBLI), a venture between Austria’s Volksbanken and DZ Bank’s VR-Leasing AG, has sold its Czech business to Prague-based GE Money Bank AS, Volksbanken said on Friday.

** Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will buy Aviv REIT Inc for about $2 billion in an all-stock deal, to take advantage of rising demand for senior-care facilities from an aging U.S. population.

** Mexico’s America Movil SAB, Spain’s Telefonica SA and Brazil’s Grupo Oi SA agreed to bid for TIM Participações SA then to break up Brazil’s second-largest wireless carrier, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Friday.

TIM Participações SA, the Brazilian wireless carrier controlled by Telecom Italia SpA, is not aware of any attempt by its three rivals in the country to place a bid for it and break it up.

** The Caterham Formula One team may have to be wound up if a buyer does not emerge in the next two weeks, an administrator said on Friday.

** Brazil’s Grupo Oi SA, Mexico’s America Movil SAB and Spain’s Telefonica SA agreed to place a joint bid worth around 32 billion reais ($13 billion) for TIM Participações SA , two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

** Spanish stainless steel tube maker Tubacex said it had bought 65 percent of Italian peer IBF, with an option to buy the remaining 35 percent.

** Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said the company had not received any offer to sell its Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA.

** A military-linked Myanmar conglomerate, Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL), said it has won an arbitration case against Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) that will give it the right to buy the latter’s stake in Myanmar’s biggest brewery.

** Dairy giant Danone SA will buy a 25 percent stake in China’s Yashili International Holdings Ltd for $550 million, gaining an additional route into the booming Chinese market for infant milk formula.

** Spain’s Santander said on Friday its offer to buy out minority shareholders in its Brazilian unit Santander Brasil had been accepted by investors, representing 13.65 percent of the subsidiary’s capital, bringing the parent group’s ownership to 88.3 percent.

** Media General Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy LIN Media LLC after agreeing to divest television stations in five markets, the Justice Department said on Thursday.