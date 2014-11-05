(Adds GE, Actavis, ONGC, PPG, OTP, TIM, Arab Dairy, GN Store Nord, Franck, Raytheon)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** The top two lawmakers on the U.S. Senate’s antitrust panel have written to regulators expressing concerns about AT&T Inc’s plans to buy DirecTV for $48.5 billion, including the impact on three regional sports networks.

** General Electric Co’s $16.9 billion purchase of the power assets of France’s Alstom is on pace for closing in the middle of next year after passing several steps, the head of GE’s power business said on Wednesday.

** The French government gave the green light on Wednesday for General Electric’s planned 12.4 billion euro ($15.6 billion) purchase of most of Alstom SA’s power business.

** The Indian government plans to sell a 5 percent stake in energy explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) in the last week of November or the first week of December, two sources directly involved in the deal said on Wednesday.

** At least three oil companies are still actively bidding for Citgo Petroleum Corp, the U.S. refining arm of Venezuela’s PDVSA, even after the country’s finance minister said that the auction was no longer going ahead, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Any deal for Citgo, which could be worth as much as $10 billion, could help to reshape the U.S. refining landscape, giving the winning bidder access to major refining assets in the Midwest and on the Gulf Coast.

** Enel SpA Chief Executive Francesco Starace said the Italian utility had made an offer for E.ON SE’s clients in Spain but not for the other assets that the German company is selling there.

Three people familiar with the matter said last month E.On was asking bidders to submit binding offers for its Spanish business by Nov. 3, in a sale likely to fetch as much as 2.2 billion euros ($2.75 billion).

** U.S. chemicals maker PPG Industries Inc said on Wednesday it had formally finalized its acquisition of Mexican paints maker Consorcio Comex for $2.3 billion.

** Italian utility Enel SpA plans to sell on the market a 17-percent stake in Spain’s Endesa SA that could be raised to 22 percent, as it seeks to increase the Spanish unit’s free float and cut its own debt.

** Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd, owned by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, said it had agreed to buy stakes worth $2.02 billion in about 60 aircraft as part of the property firm’s push into airplane leasing.

** Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has agreed to acquire Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI), a U.S. contract food sanitation company, for close to $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Canadian fertilizer producer Agrium Inc will look to sell several noncore businesses as it aims to find $475 million in savings by 2017, Chief Executive Chuck Magro said on Wednesday.

** Baring Private Equity (Asia) is in advanced talks with Blackstone Group LP to buy a controlling stake in Indian cash management services firm CMS Info Systems, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sources declined to give a monetary value or specify the amount of the stake being sold, but said the deal would end up valuing the unlisted company at about $400-450 million.

** Raytheon Co announced on Wednesday that it has acquired privately held Blackbird Technologies, which provides cybersecurity, surveillance and secure communications to spy agencies and special operations units, for $420 million.

** Investcorp Bank BSC has acquired Italian protective clothing maker Dainese for an enterprise value of 130 million euros ($163 million), the alternative investment firm said in a statement.

** The Canadian government has approved the sale of Wind Mobile to a private equity consortium led by founder Anthony Lacavera, the country’s industry ministry said on Tuesday.

Globalive Capital, the investment vehicle of Wind Mobile founder and chairman Anthony Lacavera, formed a group that agreed to pay Europe-based Vimpelcom Ltd just C$135 million ($118.45 million) for its majority equity stake in Wind.

** India’s Loop Mobile said larger rival Bharti Airtel Ltd has called off their deal to buy Loop’s subscribers and some assets in what would have been India’s first merger in the telecoms sector in several years.

Loop’s Chief Operating Officer Surya Mahadevan said the deal was worth 7 billion rupees ($114 million).

** Finnish state’s investment arm Solidium on Wednesday said it would sell 100 million shares, representing a stake of 2.3 percent, in Swedish telecoms operator TeliaSonera.

** Italy’s Prelios and U.S. asset manager Fortress , which are expected to buy UniCredit’s debt collector unit UCCMB, will sign a 10-year partnership to jointly manage UCCMB bad debt, Prelios said.

** The top executive of Actavis Inc, which sources say is pursuing a “white knight” acquisition of Allergan Inc , made a case Wednesday for doing a deal, saying the drug company could continue to grow earnings and manage its debt load.

** Austrian fracking specialist CAT oil appealed to a little known offshore bidder to reveal its intentions and strategy for the German-listed group, showing how investors can cloak their identities and make bids difficult to assess.

** Brazil Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said on Wednesday that operators Oi, Claro and Vivo denied to him that they had reached a deal to make a joint bid for rival TIM.

** Saudi Arabia’s Arrow Food Distribution has offered to acquire Egypt’s Arab Dairy Products for 57.12 Egyptian pounds ($7.98) per share, topping a rival bid from financial firm Pioneers Holdings.

** GN Store Nord has decided to drop “a significant M&A opportunity that had the potential to transform GN”, the Danish hearing aid and headset maker said on Wednesday.

** Croatian food company Franck has made a bid for one of Slovenia’s biggest food producers Zito, Franck told Reuters on Wednesday but gave no further details.

** Private equity firm Actis said on Wednesday it would take a significant minority stake in South African sports shoe retailer Tekkie Town for $65 million.

** Hungary’s No.1 lender OTP, Polish mid-sized banks Alior Bank and BOS Bank, and private equity firm AnaCap Financial have submitted offers to buy Poland’s FM Bank PBP, several sources said.

** India’s Reliance Industries Inc said it had agreed to consider the divestment of its Eagle Ford Shale midstream joint venture with partner Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

** A deal to rescue the UK’s Milford Haven oil refinery has collapsed, operator Murphy Oil said late on Tuesday, forcing it to permanently shutter the plant as the latest victim of a deep slump in the European refining industry.

** Czech energy holding firm EPH has agreed to buy Eggborough coal-fired power plant in Britain from Eggborough Power Limited, the Czech company said on Wednesday.

** German automotive supplier Norma is seeking more acquisitions on a similar scale to that of National Diversified Sales, which it agreed to buy earlier this month for $285 million, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.