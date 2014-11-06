(Updates Enel, adds ONGC, Arab Dairy, FM Bank, Arrow Food, Alexander Forbes, GN Store, Intesa Sanpaolo)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** The top two lawmakers on the U.S. Senate’s antitrust panel have written to regulators expressing concerns about AT&T Inc’s plans to buy DirecTV for $48.5 billion, including the impact on three regional sports networks.

** The French government gave the green light on Wednesday for General Electric’s planned 12.4 billion euro ($15.6 billion) purchase of most of Alstom SA’s power business.

** At least three oil companies are still actively bidding for Citgo Petroleum Corp, the U.S. refining arm of Venezuela’s PDVSA, even after the country’s finance minister said that the auction was no longer going ahead, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Any deal for Citgo, which could be worth as much as $10 billion, could help to reshape the U.S. refining landscape, giving the winning bidder access to major refining assets in the Midwest and on the Gulf Coast.

** Italy’s biggest utility Enel SpA could sell up to 22 percent of Endesa SA, a stake worth about $4.4 billion, as it seeks to increase its Spanish subsidiary’s free float and reduce its own debt.

** The Indian government plans to sell a 5 percent stake in energy explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) in the last week of November or the first week of December, two sources directly involved in the deal said. The stake is worth about $2.8 billion at current market prices.

** Enel SpA Chief Executive Francesco Starace said the Italian utility had made an offer for E.ON SE’s clients in Spain but not for the other assets that the German company is selling there.

Three people familiar with the matter said last month E.On was asking bidders to submit binding offers for its Spanish business by Nov. 3, in a sale likely to fetch as much as 2.2 billion euros ($2.75 billion).

** Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd, owned by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, said it had agreed to buy stakes worth $2.02 billion in about 60 aircraft as part of the property firm’s push into airplane leasing.

** Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has agreed to acquire Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI), a U.S. contract food sanitation company, for close to $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Baring Private Equity (Asia) is in advanced talks with Blackstone Group LP to buy a controlling stake in Indian cash management services firm CMS Info Systems, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sources declined to give a monetary value or specify the amount of the stake being sold, but said the deal would end up valuing the unlisted company at about $400-450 million.

** Saudi Arabia’s Arrow Food Distribution has offered to acquire Egypt’s Arab Dairy Products for 57.12 Egyptian pounds ($7.98) per share, the Egyptian firm said on Wednesday.

** Investcorp Bank BSC has acquired Italian protective clothing maker Dainese for an enterprise value of 130 million euros ($163 million), the alternative investment firm said in a statement.

** The Canadian government has approved the sale of Wind Mobile to a private equity consortium led by founder Anthony Lacavera, the country’s industry ministry said on Tuesday.

Globalive Capital, the investment vehicle of Wind Mobile founder and chairman Anthony Lacavera, formed a group that agreed to pay Europe-based Vimpelcom Ltd just C$135 million ($118.45 million) for its majority equity stake in Wind.

** India’s Loop Mobile said larger rival Bharti Airtel Ltd has called off their deal to buy Loop’s subscribers and some assets in what would have been India’s first merger in the telecoms sector in several years.

Loop’s Chief Operating Officer Surya Mahadevan said the deal was worth 7 billion rupees ($114 million).

** Hungary’s No.1 lender OTP, Polish mid-sized banks Alior Bank and BOS Bank, and private equity firm AnaCap Financial have submitted offers to buy Poland’s FM Bank PBP, several sources said. FM Bank, controlled by private equity fund Abris Capital Partners, has a book value of 300 million zlotys ($89 million).

** South African financial services advisory firm Alexander Forbes is considering potential acquisitions in several African countries including Ghana and Tanzania, its chief executive said, declining to disclose how much the company would spend.

** GN Store Nord has decided to drop “a significant M&A opportunity that had the potential to transform GN”, the Danish hearing aid and headset maker said. The company did not give the name of the M&A opportunity or any financial details about the proposed deal.

** India’s Reliance Industries Inc said it had agreed to consider the divestment of its Eagle Ford Shale midstream joint venture with partner Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

** The chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo said Italy’s biggest retail bank was not interested in any assets troubled peer Monte dei Paschi di Siena may put up for sale as it seeks to fill a 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall.

** A deal to rescue the UK’s Milford Haven oil refinery has collapsed, operator Murphy Oil said late on Tuesday, forcing it to permanently shutter the plant as the latest victim of a deep slump in the European refining industry.

** Czech energy holding firm EPH has agreed to buy Eggborough coal-fired power plant in Britain from Eggborough Power Limited, the Czech company said on Wednesday. Financial details were not disclosed.

** German automotive supplier Norma is seeking more acquisitions on a similar scale to that of National Diversified Sales, which it agreed to buy earlier this month for $285 million, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.