(Updates Dairy Crest Group; Adds Omega Pharma, Brookfield Infrastructure, Cott Corp, Occidental Petroleum, others)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Thursday:

** Irish consumer healthcare company Perrigo Co Plc said it would acquire Belgium’s Omega Pharma NV for 2.48 billion euros ($3.11 billion), excluding debt, to expand its over-the-counter products portfolio.

** Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure is to buy a 50 percent stake in the French unit of masts group TDF for 1.78 billion euros ($2.2 billion) alongside several partners, the company said on Thursday, valuing the unit at 3.5 billion euros.

** Cable & Wireless Communications PLC said it would buy Columbus Intl, a privately-owned fibre-based telecoms provider in the Caribbean, Central America and Andean region, for $1.85 billion to boost its mobile, fixed line, broadband and TV offer. John Malone will have about 13 pct of C&W stock after the deal.

** Temasek Holdings Ltd is exiting STATS ChipPAC through a $1.8 billion deal with China’s Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd as the Singapore state investor makes room in its portfolio for more global purchases.

** Germany’s Continental is unable to complete its 1.4 billion euros ($1.75 billion) acquisition of U.S. rubber firm Veyance Technologies and may need to sell one of the target company’s divisions to win U.S. regulatory approval, Bilanz magazine reported on Thursday.

** Canada’s Cott Corp said it would buy a U.S. direct-to-consumer water and coffee provider for $1.25 billion to expand beyond its private-label soft drinks and juice businesses.

** Occidental Petroleum Corp said it would sell its stake in a company that owns the BridgeTex oil pipeline for $1.15 billion through two deals as part of a broader plan to streamline its business and maximize shareholder returns.

** Australian engineering firm UGL Ltd finalised the years-long $1.1 billion sale of its DTZ property arm to U.S. private equity giant TPG Capital Management LP.

** The Finnish government’s investment arm Solidium has sold a stake of 2.3 percent in Swedish mobile operator TeliaSonera AB to institutional investors. The sale of the 100 million shares was at a discount of 2.85 percent to the stock’s last closing price, and raised 5.04 billion Swedish crowns ($683.6 million).

** Azeri state energy company SOCAR said it expected to close a deal to purchase Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA in early 2015, anticipating that it will clear an investigation by the European Commission.

SOCAR was the only bidder in a tender for DESFA last year, offering 400 million euros ($501 million) for a 66 percent stake.

** British restaurant chain Prezzo Plc has agreed to a 303.7 million pounds ($485.4 million) cash bid by U.S. private equity firm TPG which values the business at almost 10 times its core earnings.

** Four banks including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are expected to participate in the second round of bidding for Citigroup Inc’s unprofitable consumer banking business in Japan, bankers with knowledge of the matter said. The highest offer was around 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the first round, bankers said and a bank executive said bidders may now offer less than that.

** Minority shareholders in Malaysian Airline System Bhd overwhelmingly backed a $421 million offer by its majority owner, state fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd‘s, to take the struggling carrier private.

** U.S. private investment firm Bain Capital is selling $200 million worth of shares in India’s Hero MotoCorp Ltd, with an option to sell more, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

** Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain’s largest dairy food company, said it would sell some dairy assets including factories to Müller UK & Ireland Group for 80 million pounds ($127.9 million) to reduce debt.

** British packaging provider DS Smith Plc said it has acquired Spanish corrugated board producer Andopack for about 35 million pounds ($56 million), including debt, as it looks to strengthen its position in Spain and cash in on Andopack’s reach in Barcelona and Madrid.

** Savola Group, Saudi Arabia’s largest food products firm, has agreed a seven-week extension to talks with Takween Advanced Industries over the sale of its plastics business, both companies said on Thursday.

** Allergan Inc on Thursday said that it is currently in discussions with another party that a source familiar with the situation identified as Actavis Inc, just days after the company disclosed that it had been approached.

** Qatar Investment Authority and a U.S. investor have approached Canary Wharf-owner Songbird Estates regarding a possible takeover, in a move which would further boost the sovereign wealth fund’s presence in London real estate.

** Novo Banco, the successor to Portugal’s bailed-out Banco Espirito Santo (BES), has received various potential offers for investment bank BESI including from Chinese investors and is considering them, a source at the bank said on Thursday.

** British pay-TV group BSkyB is to own a bigger-than-expected 87 percent of Sky Deutschland AG once its takeover closes, increasing its leverage but also its future earning power from European expansion.

** India’s ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is looking to buy a stake in the assets of Africa-focused exploration company Tullow Oil Plc , a source with direct knowledge of matter said.

** Amsterdam-listed OCI NV said it planned to spin off its construction and engineering business and list it on stock markets in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in the first quarter of 2015.

** Oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols pledged quick talks with CAT Oil AG management and has only the “best intentions” for the Austrian fracking specialist, his investment vehicle said, breaking its silence on its takeover plans. The remarks come a day after CAT oil appealed to the offshore bidder to reveal its intentions and strategy following its stake purchase that triggered a mandatory offer.

** Middle East private equity firm Abraaj has bought a majority stake in Southeast Asian food and drink chain Wine Connection, as it looks to capitalise on the growing interest in wine and western food among the region’s middle class.

** Italian industrial conglomerate Finmeccanica SpA said it has given bidders for its non-core rail assets a Nov. 17 deadline to present offers and would decide on the sale by the end of the year.

** Polish broadcaster TVN SA’s chief financial officer said a sale of the majority stake in the company was unlikely to happen in 2014, but added that he expected about a dozen bidders the stake.

** British utility SSE agreed to sell some of its shareholding in the Beatrice offshore wind farm to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. SSE will own a 50 percent share of the project after the sale, while fund management company CIP will own 25 percent and Repsol will own the rest.

** Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said banks in Europe will still face regulatory pressure to refocus their business models over the coming years and the French bank will be on the lookout for small and mid-sized acquisitions.

** Italian fund F2i has not received any offer for its stake in fibre optic network provider Metroweb, a F2i source said, after speculation telecoms operators could be interested in buying it.

** Turkey’s largest food group Yildiz Holding said it suspended for six months its move to hold a block sale of up to 10 percent of its private equity firm Gozde Girisim.