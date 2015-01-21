(Adds Bangkok Metro, Archer Daniels Midland Investor Services, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Thailand’s subway operator, Bangkok Metro PCL, said on Wednesday it would merge with the country’s leading tollway operator Bangkok Expressway PCL in a share swap deal to create a new entity with an estimated market value of 78.4 billion baht ($2.4 billion).

** Volkswagen AG may restructure its trucks business so that it could be spun off from the main group, and establish a separate headquarters for it in Frankfurt, German monthly Manager Magazin said, citing company sources.

** Activist investor Starboard Value LP urged human resource services provider Insperity Inc to explore a potential sale, calling the company deeply undervalued.

** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has slightly increased his personal stake in America Movil, the massive telecommunications company he controls, filings from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

** China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, is planning to buy shares in the state-run New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, Shanghai Securities News said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

** Australian wind farm operator Infigen Energy Ltd said it has hired advisers to explore the sale of 18 U.S. wind farms, worth about A$500 million ($409 million), because of uncertainty surrounding financial support from the Australian government.

** Online document-sharing company Dropbox has acquired U.S.-Israeli CloudOn, a developer of tools to simplify creating and editing documents on mobile devices, the companies said on Wednesday.

** China’s state-owned Greenland Group is buying a 128-acre prime waterfront land in Malaysia’s Iskandar from Malaysian property developer Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd for 2.4 billion ringgit ($663.9 million).

** Ethos Private Equity has acquired a controlling stake in South African car-parts seller AutoZone for an undisclosed amount, it said on Wednesday, after selling a tire retailer in November.

** Portugal Telecom SGPS has provided the securities regulator with the information it requested to safeguard shareholders’ rights in deciding on the sale of Oi’s Portuguese telecoms assets to rival Altice SA, PT’s board said on Wednesday.

** Private equity firm Bain Capital is selling all of its remaining stake in Chinese electronics retailer GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd to raise up to HK$1.06 billion ($137 million), according to a term sheet obtained by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

** China’s biggest property conglomerate, Dalian Wanda Group Co, has bought 20 percent of Spanish soccer champions Atletico Madrid for 45 million euros ($52 million), becoming the first Mainland company to invest in a premier European club.

** The co-founder of Russian-owned broker Alpari applied a year ago to wind up the parent company of its retail FX brokerage Alpari UK, fearing long before the company’s collapse from trading losses last week that it “was doomed”.

** Jordan’s Nuqul Group is selling a 25 percent stake in FINE Hygienic Holdings, one of the Middle East’s largest tissue and paper products manufacturers, in a deal that could be worth up to $200 million, sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

** Archer Daniels Midland Investor Services said on Wednesday that it had completed a transfer of the base metals broking operations from major broker ICAP.

** Takeda Pharmaceutical, Japan’s largest drugmaker, is ready to look at doing deals now that it has refocused operations, its incoming chief executive said on Wednesday.