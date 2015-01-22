(Adds Gannett Co, Harman International; updates Royal Bank of Canada, Amazon.com)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Family Dollar Stores Inc shareholders are expected to vote in favor of a pending $8.5 billion merger with Dollar Tree Inc despite a higher offer from Dollar General still on the table, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn nominated two directors to USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc’s board and pushed for changes in the company’s corporate governance practices.

** Leading U.S. pipeline Kinder Morgan Inc said on Wednesday it would enter North Dakota’s Bakken shale with a $3 billion acquisition of Hiland Partners, a pipeline and logistics company founded by Continental Resources Chief Executive Harold Hamm.

** Indian wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon has agreed to sell its German unit Senvion SE to Centerbridge Partners LP for 1 billion euros (72 billion rupees) in an all-cash deal, it said on Thursday.

** E-commerce company ebay Inc announced on Wednesday an agreement with activist investor Carl Icahn that will give investors a greater say in its PayPal payments unit once it is spun off and said it was exploring a sale or public offering of its enterprise unit.

** For more than eight years, Johnson & Johnson has pursued billions of dollars in damages against Boston Scientific Corp after the latter won a controversial - and ultimately ill-fated - bidding war for device maker Guidant. Now the dispute lies in the hands of a federal judge after lawyers for both companies made final presentations on Wednesday at the close of a non-jury trial in New York federal court.

** Thai subway operator Bangkok Metro PCL said on Thursday its planned merger with tollway operator Bangkok Expressway PCL would be completed in the third quarter of 2015.

** Australian recruiter Programmed Maintenance Services said it still hoped to buy larger rival Skilled Group Ltd and form a A$640 million ($516 million) combined company, after the target unexpectedly rejected its approach.

** Royal Bank of Canada said it would buy City National Corp, a U.S. lender serving high networth clients, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $5.4 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada is in no rush to do more acquisitions now that its $5.4 billion deal for City National gives it a platform to expand in U.S. wealth management and commercial banking, Chief Executive Dave McKay said.

** The Philippines’ Jollibee Foods Corp said on Thursday it was looking to acquire a U.S.-based fast food company with a market value of $1 billion, to boost revenue from offshore ventures.

** Audio products maker Harman International Industries said it would acquire two privately held companies for a combined $950 million in cash and stock to bulk up its offerings for the “connected car”.

** European Union antitrust regulators have extended by one week a review of a plan by Mondelez International and D.E. Master Blenders 1753 to merge their coffee businesses.

** Gazit-Globe, Israel’s largest real estate investment company, said it bought a 13.9 percent stake in Atrium European Real Estate for 229 million euro ($265 million) from CPI CEE Management LLC.

** Cyprus-based online forex broker IronFX said on Thursday that it was in talks to buy Alpari UK, which went into administration earlier this week following heavy losses on the Swiss franc.

** U.S. private equity fund KKR has bought British rail ticket website thetrainline.com from buyout firm Exponent for an undisclosed sum, derailing its planned London stock market listing, the funds said on Thursday.

** U.S. tech giant Amazon.com confirmed that it has agreed to buy Israeli chipmaker Annapurna Labs for its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services.

** Monitise Plc, a British mobile banking technology company, said it was reviewing its strategic options and warned that full-year revenue would be below its expectations, blaming its transition to a subscription-based business model.

** Indian lender Yes Bank is the main suitor in the race for Deutsche Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd’s mutual fund business in India, two sources who are directly involved in the process said, although talks are still at an early stage.

** Bahraini sovereign fund Mumtalakat will not sell any assets or change its investment strategy in response to a likely oil price-driven shortfall in the state budget, it said on Thursday.

** Saudi Arabia’s National Industrialisation Co (Tasnee) signed a 1.2 billion riyals ($319 million) Islamic loan it will use to part-fund buying a further stake in its subsidiary Cristal, the industrial manufacturer said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.86 euros) ($1 = 3.94 shekels) ($1 = 1.24 Australian dollars) ($1 = 3.76 riyals) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)