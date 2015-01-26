(Adds Energy Transfer Partners, Molson Coors; updates Axis Capital Holdings)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Packaging companies Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco Corp said they would combine to form a company worth $16 billion, with MeadWestvaco shareholders owning a majority stake.

** Pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners LP said it would buy affiliate Regency Energy Partners LP for about $11 billion, the latest example of master limited partnerships trying to simplify their structures and lift returns.

** Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc said it would acquire privately held rival MOM Brands Co for about $1.15 billion in cash and stock to expand in the bagged and hot cereal categories.

** AT&T Inc said it would buy bankrupt NII Holdings Inc’s wireless business in Mexico for $1.875 billion, less outstanding net debt.

** Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe Ltd have agreed an all-share $11 billion merger to create one of the world’s largest reinsurers, responding to intensifying pressure in the industry to consolidate.

** The owner of British Airways has made a third takeover approach to Aer Lingus, offering to pay 2.50 euros per share or around 1.3 billion euros ($1.46 billion) in total for the Irish airline, Sky News reported on Saturday.

** Molson Coors UK has agreed to sell its UK maltings business Shobnall Maltings to French cooperative Soufflet Group, the two companies said in a joint statement.

** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group said it has agreed to sell a prime Sydney office building to China’s Dalian Wanda Group for about A$415 million ($327 million).

** A unit of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has raised 3.67 trillion rupiah ($292.9 million) by selling an 8 percent stake in Indonesia’s Matahari Department Store Tbk, IFR reported on Monday.

** The Moulin family that owns French department store Galeries Lafayette has raised its stake in supermarket chain Carrefour, business daily Les Echos reported on Sunday.

** British billionaire Philip Green, whose family owns the retailer Arcadia Group, is in talks with several parties over a possible sale of its BHS department stores.

** Hungary’s OTP Bank is in talks to raise its offer for state-owned Slovenian bank Nova KBM provided the government strip the lender of some underperforming assets, a source at OTP told Reuters. ($1 = 12,528 Indonesian rupiah) ($1 = 0.67 pounds) ($1 = 1.27 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.89 euros) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)