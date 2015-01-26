FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 26, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Energy Transfer Partners, Molson Coors; updates Axis Capital Holdings)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Packaging companies Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco Corp said they would combine to form a company worth $16 billion, with MeadWestvaco shareholders owning a majority stake.

** Pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners LP said it would buy affiliate Regency Energy Partners LP for about $11 billion, the latest example of master limited partnerships trying to simplify their structures and lift returns.

** Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc said it would acquire privately held rival MOM Brands Co for about $1.15 billion in cash and stock to expand in the bagged and hot cereal categories.

** AT&T Inc said it would buy bankrupt NII Holdings Inc’s wireless business in Mexico for $1.875 billion, less outstanding net debt.

** Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe Ltd have agreed an all-share $11 billion merger to create one of the world’s largest reinsurers, responding to intensifying pressure in the industry to consolidate.

** The owner of British Airways has made a third takeover approach to Aer Lingus, offering to pay 2.50 euros per share or around 1.3 billion euros ($1.46 billion) in total for the Irish airline, Sky News reported on Saturday.

** Molson Coors UK has agreed to sell its UK maltings business Shobnall Maltings to French cooperative Soufflet Group, the two companies said in a joint statement.

** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group said it has agreed to sell a prime Sydney office building to China’s Dalian Wanda Group for about A$415 million ($327 million).

** A unit of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has raised 3.67 trillion rupiah ($292.9 million) by selling an 8 percent stake in Indonesia’s Matahari Department Store Tbk, IFR reported on Monday.

** The Moulin family that owns French department store Galeries Lafayette has raised its stake in supermarket chain Carrefour, business daily Les Echos reported on Sunday.

** British billionaire Philip Green, whose family owns the retailer Arcadia Group, is in talks with several parties over a possible sale of its BHS department stores.

** Hungary’s OTP Bank is in talks to raise its offer for state-owned Slovenian bank Nova KBM provided the government strip the lender of some underperforming assets, a source at OTP told Reuters. ($1 = 12,528 Indonesian rupiah) ($1 = 0.67 pounds) ($1 = 1.27 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.89 euros) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.