(Adds Telecity, Revel Casino, CEZ, IAG, Portucel and Solidium)

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** British data center provider Telecity Group Plc is being circled by private equity funds, sources familiar with the matter said, amid an increase in takeover interest in the FTSE 250 company since the departure of its chief executive in October.

** Canon Inc plans to buy network video surveillance leader Axis AB for about 23.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.82 billion), the biggest purchase ever for the Japanese company that is trying to expand beyond the shrinking camera market.

** Raiffeisen Bank International said the sale of its Slovenian unit was in the final stage and it was confident it would get a “decent” price for its Polish arm, two key elements of a new strategic plan.

** French media group Lagardere is interested in airport retail travel group World Duty Free but considers its share price too expensive at current levels, Chief Financial Officer Dominique d‘Hinnin said.

** The Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to end its agreement to sell the gambling complex to Florida developer Glenn Straub for $95.4 million, according to a Tuesday court filing.

** Czech power producer CEZ as will consider a bid for Vattenfall AB’s lignite power plants in Germany and could also be interested in its hydro assets, it said.

** The chief executive of British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) is to appear before Irish lawmakers on Thursday to defend its bid to buy Aer Lingus, a parliamentary spokeswoman said.

** Portugal’s pulp and paper maker Portucel SA, announced an acquisition of local tissue paper maker AMS Star Paper, on which it will spend a total of 80 million euros, including investment in an ongoing capacity increase from 30,000 tons of tissue to 60,000 tons.

** Finland’s state investment arm Solidium has raised the number of shares it is selling in Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera AB to 200 million from 175 million, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Part-nationalized Austrian lender Volksbanken AG , which is winding itself down after failing bank stress tests, wants to sell its real estate lending units start:gruppe this year, its spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

** William Hill had held advanced talks over a 750 million pound ($1.14 billion) takeover of the online gambling company, the Times newspaper reported.

** Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said it would spin off its timeshare business to focus on its core hotels business.

** Yelp Inc, operator of the consumer review website Yelp.com, said it acquired Eat24, a web- and app-based food ordering service provider, in a deal valued at about $134 million.

** Hungary’s government has no plans to buy stakes in other major banks active in the country, economy ministry officials said, after agreeing to buy a minority holding in Austrian Erste Bank’s local business.

** Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC is exploring a sale of Air Medical Group Holdings Inc in a deal that could value the U.S. helicopter ambulance company at around $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** South Korean retailer CJ O Shopping Co Ltd has dropped out of the auction for a stake in Groupon Inc’s South Korean subsidiary Ticket Monster, marking the second exit by a major suitor. CJ said it had decided not to submit a formal bid due to differences in opinion on price and other conditions after it conducted due diligence.

** China’s Dalian Wanda Group Co signed a 1.05 billion euros ($1.2 billion) deal to buy Swiss sports marketing firm Infront Sports & Media AG, and said it planned to acquire more overseas companies this year to deepen its push into sports and entertainment.

** Mediobanca is not interested in buying or merging with any cooperative bank in Italy, CEO Alberto Nagel said. Nagel confirmed the bank’s intention to sell around 3 percent of its stake in insurer Generali in its next financial year and that he expected to sell the bank’s 1.6 percent stake in Telecom Italia “from here to June”.

** South Africa’s Northam Platinum said it would acquire Aquarius Platinum’s Everest mine and related assets for 450 million rand ($39 million).

** Italy’s Marzotto family has completed the purchase of a 7 percent stake, or 5 million shares, in luxury goods company Hugo Boss through holding companies Zignago Holding SpA and PFC Srl, the firms said.

Separately, Italian merchant bank Tamburi said it had bought 490,000 ordinary shares in Hugo Boss for 50 million euros in a share placement.

** ITE Group Plc, a trade exhibition and conference organizer, said it teamed up with trade fair organizer Messe Frankfurt to buy Moscow-based trade events for vehicles - Comtrans and Autotrans.

** Canada’s Uni-Select Inc said it would sell its U.S. auto parts distribution business to activist investor Carl Icahn’s investment company Icahn Enterprises LP for about $340 million.

** Levy Acquisition Corp, the blank-check acquisition vehicle of Chicago restaurateur Larry Levy, is in advanced talks to acquire Del Taco Inc, a U.S. fast food chain specializing in Mexican cuisine, according to people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 8.37 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.87 euros) ($1 = 11.6 rand) (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)