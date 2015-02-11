(Adds America Movil, Latina Logistica, CVR Energy and Fosun)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** EU antitrust regulators will open a full-scale investigation into German industrial group Siemens AG’s $7.6 billion bid for U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc, two people familiar with the matter said.

** SABMiller Plc is exploring the possibility of snapping up a stake in Myanmar’s biggest brewer, a deal that would make it the partner of a conglomerate with ties to the former ruling military, sources familiar with the matter say.

** Miner and commodities trader Glencore Plc said it will spin off its stake in troubled platinum producer Lonmin and cut capital spending to help it cope with a plunge in commodity prices.

** A consortium led by U.S. investor Excellere Capital Group has offered a symbolic price of 1 euro ($1) to buy the “bad bank” that is winding down the assets of defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, it said on Wednesday.

** British data center provider Telecity Group Plc has agreed a non-binding $2.2 billion all-share deal to buy New York-listed Interxion Holding NV, looking to tap growing demand for “cloud” technology.

** Drugstore operator Rite Aid Corp said it would buy pharmacy benefit manager EnvisionRx for about $2 billion, to enter the business of administering drug benefits for employers.

** French water and waste group Veolia is interested in buying Areva’s U.S. nuclear radiation measurement unit Canberra, Le Monde reported on Wednesday.

** Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd said on Wednesday its unit, Sembcorp Utilities, will buy a 60 percent stake in Indian renewable energy firm Green Infra for about $170 million.

** Bahrain’s Investcorp has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Arvento Mobile Systems, a Turkish firm that specializes in vehicle tracking systems, the alternative investment firm said.

** Poland’s No.2 lender, Bank Pekao, signaled interest in buying smaller rival from Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), but said the price the Austrians expect to fetch for Raiffeisen Polbank is too high.

** America Movil’s planned spinoff of cellphone towers in Mexico into a new company is at an advanced stage and should be up and running by May or June of this year, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said.

** Brazil’s antitrust regulator Cade on Wednesday approved the takeover of the country’s main railway operator America Latina Logistica SA by Cosan Logistica SA with restrictions to protect against unfair market advantages.

** The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether CVR Energy Inc might have made misleading disclosures to investors during its unsuccessful defense against billionaire Carl Icahn’s 2012 hostile takeover, court documents show.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it will scoop up bankrupt cancer vaccine maker Dendreon Corp , after no additional qualified bids came forward by Tuesday’s deadline.

** Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd and its allies controlled 92.81 percent of French holiday group Club Mediterranee SA at the close of their offer, French markets regulator AMF said, declaring the bid successful.

** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus said it has reduced its stake in British discount retailer Poundland from 30.4 percent to 16.4 percent, raising about 142 million pounds ($217.15 million) through a share placing.

** Bank Leumi le Israel BM, Israel’s second-largest bank, said it had sold a 6.904 percent stake in conglomerate Israel Corp for 707 million shekels ($182 million).

** German e-commerce group Rocket Internet agreed to buy Kuwait-based food delivery service Talabat for about 150 million euros ($169.8 million) as part of efforts to create the biggest delivery network outside China.

** Bezeq Israel Telecom plans to take full control of satellite TV operator YES in a deal worth up to 1.05 billion shekels ($271 million) that would eventually allow it to package TV, phone and Internet services, it said on Wednesday.

** Axel Springer said it would merge its classified advertising unit Immonet into a joint venture with Immowelt, which will be controlled by the German publisher. Axel Springer said it would pay the shareholders of Immowelt an aggregate purchase price of about 131 million euros ($148.11 million).

** China CNR , one of the country’s top trainmakers, said it was interested in buying foreign rail-linked technologies as China seeks to export its high-speed trains and rail expertise.

** Oman’s United Finance Co said that Bank Nizwa had approached it with a proposal for a strategic merger. United Finance, which has a market capitalization is about $105 million, did not give further details.

** The Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to end its agreement to sell the gambling complex to Florida developer Glenn Straub for $95.4 million, according to a court filing.

** Enterprise software provider Saba Software Inc, whose chief executive and other executives recently settled charges of accounting fraud, said private equity firm Vector Capital would take it private for about $268 million in cash.

** Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks to buy apparel retailer Chico’s FAS Inc and is trying to secure debt financing for a deal that could reach $3 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** U.S. antitrust regulators have asked Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc for more information related to the oilfield services companies’ proposed $35 billion merger, the companies said. ($1 = 0.6539 pounds) ($1 = 0.8836 euros) ($1 = 3.8588 shekels) (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)