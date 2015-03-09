(Adds Simon Property, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, DMG Mori Seiki Co, Airbus)

March 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Simon Property Group Inc offered to buy Macerich Co for $14.39 billion in a deal that would join the No. 1 and No. 3 U.S. shopping mall owners.

** Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, which buys real estate leased to casino operators, went hostile with its offer to buy Pinnacle Entertainment Inc’s real estate assets due to the casino operator’s “failure to engage” in talks.

** Alcoa Inc agreed to pay $1.3 billion to acquire titanium supplier RTI International Metals Inc, the metals company’s latest investment in more profitable products for the aerospace and automotive industries.

** Billionaire investor William Ackman has purchased a 5 percent stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals , his hedge fund said on Monday, making him the Canadian drug company’s fifth-largest stakeholder.

** Japan’s DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd has for the second time increased the takeover offer for its German partner DMG Mori Seiki AG, the German machine-tool manufacturer said in a statement on Monday.

** European aerospace group Airbus is planning the sale of its satellite communications company Vizada and its majority stake in structural components maker PFW Aerospace, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Concordia Healthcare Corp, which makes drugs for rare diseases and devices for diabetic patients, said it would buy some assets of privately held Covis Pharma Holdings SARL for $1.2 billion in cash.

** A European Union court upheld on Monday the European Commission’s decision in 2012 to block a planned merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext.

** Holcim Ltd’s largest stakeholder, Thomas Schmidheiny, wants a better deal for the Swiss cement maker’s shareholders in its planned merger with Lafarge SA, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing people close to the Swiss billionaire.

Holcim said on Monday it would not comment on press reports about shareholder reactions to the terms of its planned merger with Lafarge.

** Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota’s largest oil producer, is seeking a possible buyer, according to the Wall Street Journal, but a person familiar with the board’s thinking told Reuters he was not aware of any such plan.

** Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell its 57 percent stake in India’s CMS Info Systems Ltd to Baring Private Equity (Asia) for $250 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Australian buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners said it would buy the local arm of British baked goods giant Kerry Group Plc, in a deal a person with knowledge of the matter said was worth about A$250 million ($193 million).

** Online payments company PayPal, a unit of eBay Inc , will buy Israeli cyber security company CyActive for $60 million, Israeli media reported. ($1 = A$1.2952) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)