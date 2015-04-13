(ConocoPhillips, Nokia, Telekom Slovenia, Pirelli, Staples, Orix, RBS, Saipem)

April 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** ConocoPhillips is preparing the sale of noncore oil and gas producing acreage in the United States, in the latest sign that oil majors are becoming more accepting of lower oil prices, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Finland’s Nokia Oyj is close to a deal to buy Alcatel-Lucent’s mobile networks business to boost its core business, especially in the United States and China, Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday.

** Canadian gold miners Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico Gold Inc said they would merge in a deal valued at about $1.5 billion, combining high-yield assets such as the Mulatos mine in Mexico and the Young-Davidson mine in Ontario, Canada.

** Slovenia received one binding bid for a 72.75 percent stake in its largest telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia , state investment fund SDH said.

** China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) said it had signed an agreement to buy a 1.574 percent stake in Italian tyre maker Pirelli held by Edizione Srl.

** Staples Inc’s deal to buy Office Depot Inc would likely be approved by regulators, activist investor Jeffrey Smith, head of Starboard Value LP, told cable television network CNBC.

** Japan’s Orix Corp is scouting for acquisitions to achieve a goal of doubling its $260 billion asset management business and is looking overseas for targets after missing the boat at home, its chief executive said.

** State-backed British bank Royal Bank of Scotland Plc said it intends to sell its Luxembourg-based fund management business as part of its plan to shrink and focus on its core UK retail and commercial banking.

** U.S. investment company Dodge & Cox has increased its stake in Italy’s Saipem, strengthening its position as the oil contractor’s second-largest shareholder at a time when main owner Eni is looking to sell down its holding.

** Builders FirstSource Inc, a U.S. supplier of residential building products, said it would buy privately held ProBuild Holdings LLC for $1.63 billion in cash.

** Slovakia’s economy and finance ministries will soon recommend whether the government should try to buy back a stake in electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne from Italy’s Enel SpA, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday.

** Heineken Holding NV has offered the highest bid for Slovenian brewer Pivovarna Lasko at 25.5 euros per share, according to the Finance newspaper website, which cited unofficial sources.

** U.S. investment firm D.E. Shaw has started exclusive talks to buy the Italian non-performing loan business of Archon, a real estate unit of investment bank Goldman Sachs, two sources close to the matter said.

** Several Islamic insurers in the United Arab Emirates are seeking guidance from the UAE Insurance Authority on the possibility of mergers and acquisitions in the sector, Ibrahim Al Zaabi, director-general of the authority, told Reuters.

** Austrian property companies Immofinanz AG and CA Immo AG have launched lawsuits in an increasingly bitter battle as they seek to buy minority stakes in one another.

** Danish telecoms group TDC A/S said it would consider selling its IT business if the right bid came along, allowing it to focus on its core fixed-line and mobile operations.

** Banca Popolare di Milano is ready to start looking at possible tie-ups and would like to seal a merger before its planned conversion into joint-stock company in the next 18 months, said the chief executive of the Italian cooperative bank.

** Hedge fund Jana Partners is pressing Qualcomm Inc to spin off its “essentially worthless” chip unit from its patent-licensing business as one of several steps to “restore investor confidence” in the company and unlock shareholder value.

** Belgian frozen vegetable group Greenyard Foods NV will merge with private fresh fruit company Univeg BV and gardening company Peatinvest to form a global fruit and vegetable group with 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in annual sales.

** Mubadala GE Capital, a venture between Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and GE Capital, said its ownership and strategy would remain unchanged despite General Electric Co’s decision to divest most of its finance unit.

** Shipping firm Qatar Navigation QSC said on Monday that it was initiating talks with United Arab Emirates-based United Arab Chemical Carriers on a possible combination of their product and chemical tanker businesses.

** Julius Baer Gruppe AG has not held talks with larger rival Credit Suisse Group AG about merging, the Swiss private bank’s chief executive said in comments made in the weekly Schweiz am Sonntag.

** Italy’s biggest cooperative banks are bracing for a wave of mergers following a government reform that forces them to convert into joint stock companies within 18 months. The reform aims to strengthen Italy’s banking sector, which fared the worst in a Europe-wide health check of lenders last year.

** French media group Vivendi SA, with cash to spend after selling a chunk of its business, has no plans to bid for smaller rival Lagardere SCA.

** African businesswoman Isabel dos Santos remains committed to a merger between Portugal’s leading listed banks, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI, and wants a quick resolution to a takeover bid for BPI by Spain’s Caixabank, the head of her holding company said.

** The owners of private UK budget hotel chain Travelodge are preparing to appoint advisers to consider strategic options, including a sale that may value the company at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion), the Times reported on Sunday.

** German industrial robot maker Kuka AG is open to further purchases after acquiring Swiss logistics group Swisslog Holding AG last year, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Till Reuter. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Avik Das in Bengaluru)