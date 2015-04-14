(Adds ThyssenKrupp, Citigroup, Zomato, Gateway Distriparks, Exor)

April 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Tuesday:

** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is selling its automotive contract assembly unit, which makes axle systems for car makers, as it seeks to streamline its activities and beef up profitability, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** Citigroup Inc is seeking a buyer for its retail forex brokerage CitiFX Pro as part of efforts to streamline the banking world’s biggest currency trading operation, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** Zomato, one of India’s biggest internet companies, has acquired cloud-based data firm MaplePOS to expand from restaurant reviews to online orders and payments, a top executive said.

** Indian logistics firm Gateway Distriparks Ltd is aiming to list its rail unit, valued by analysts at nearly $500 million, by the end of the current financial year in March 2016, two sources directly involved in the process told Reuters.

** Italian holding company Exor SpA said it had received several non-binding expressions of interest for real estate company Cushman & Wakefield, in which it holds an 81 percent stake, and due diligence by the potential buyers was ongoing.

** Nokia Oyj is in talks to buy Alcatel-Lucent SA , a deal that could create a European telecoms equipment group worth over 40 billion euros ($42 billion), and cut costs at two of the industry’s weaker players.

** Latin American e-commerce company MercadoLibre Inc said it agreed to buy Brazilian software firm KPL Soluções for at least 50 million reais ($16 million), adding 80 employees and expertise in software for online retailers.

** German car rental group Sixt SE plans to float its leasing unit on the Frankfurt stock exchange via an initial public offering (IPO) this year, seeking to keep a stake in the business of 40-50 percent.

** VietinBank, the largest of Vietnam’s banks part-owned by private companies, said it would merge with unlisted domestic lender Petrolimex Group Bank, in the latest move to reform the country’s troubled financial sector.

** Spain’s Telefonica SA is open to offering its rivals rights to premium television content at low prices to ease anti-trust concerns over its planned acquisition of pay-per-view platform Canal+, a source close to the company said.

** Nestle SA is in advanced talks to sell its frozen food unit Davigel to Brakes Group, owned by buyout fund Bain Capital, a person familiar with the situation said.

** Shares of Brazil’s Petrobras rose nearly 4 percent on Monday after local media reported that the state-run oil company plans to sell a stake in petrochemicals firm Braskem SA for around 2.8 billion reais ($903 million).

** The planned 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) offer by Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers SpA to acquire state-controlled rival Rai Way SpA cannot go ahead in its current form, market watchdog Consob said on Monday.

** Several shareholders of chipmaker Altera Corp, including Cadian Capital Management and TIG Advisors, have urged the company to resume takeover talks with Intel Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA named the candidates for their combined company’s board of directors as the two cement groups look to clinch their $40 billion merger.

** Swiss banking giant UBS AG trimmed its stake in China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, selling $245 million of its shares in the Chinese state-owned bad debt manager, IFR reported on Tuesday citing a term sheet of the transaction.