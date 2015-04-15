(Adds Petrobras, Tech Mahindra, Ninebot, Lenzing, PGE)

April 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Brazil’s Petrobras SA may include stakes in some sub-salt oil fields in an asset sale program aimed at reducing capital spending amid a massive corruption scheme, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.

** Information technology group Tech Mahindra Ltd is partnering with U.S.-Israeli Comverse Inc to set up a research and development center in Israel.

** Chinese transportation robotics firm Ninebot said on Wednesday it has acquired U.S. rival Segway Inc, the company behind the self-balancing scooter that became a technological marvel when it was launched in the early 2000s but whose hype then faded.

** Specialty fiber maker Lenzing AG sold its German subsidiary Dolan, Kelheim and a 91-percent stake in European Carbon Fiber GmbH to WHEB Partners’ Growth Fund 2 and Jan Verdenhalven, the Austrian group said on Wednesday.

** Poland’s biggest power producer PGE SA said on Wednesday it sold a 30-percent stake in its division responsible for building the country’s first nuclear power plant for a total of 48 million zlotys ($13 million).

** Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding is injecting its online pharmacy operations into a Hong Kong-listed affiliate in a $2.5 billion deal to consolidate its healthcare enterprise and ride a boom in online health-related business.

** Nokia Oyj is to buy Alcatel-Lucent SA in an all-share deal that values its smaller French rival at 15.6 billion euros ($16.6 billion), building up its telecom equipment business to compete with market leader Ericsson.

** Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday that it had reached a deal to sell its 10.3 percent stake in asset manager Anima Holding to Italy’s postal service Poste Italiane.

** Nestle SA is in exclusive talks to sell its frozen food unit Davigel to Brakes Group, owned by buyout fund Bain Capital, as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.

** Italian holding company Exor SpA, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, has offered $6.4 billion in cash for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe, trumping an all-share deal with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

** Indonesia’s Sinarmas Group hopes the potential acquisition of London-listed coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc (ARMS) can support its own power business, the group’s managing director told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Turkey’s national lottery privatization tender process will probably continue with the second-highest bidder, rather than giving the top bidder more time to sign a deal after a delay, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

** France’s Saint-Gobain said it was determined to complete a deal to buy Sika after the Swiss company won backing to foil the sale of a controlling stake at an investor meeting.

** Brazil’s Usiminas said its two main shareholders had been ordered by the country’s securities regulator to extend a partial tender offer to other minority shareholders - the latest twist in their heated battle for control of the steelmaker.

** Israeli digital advertising firm Matomy Group said on Wednesday that it was buying a 70 percent stake in Canada-based Avenlo, which has developed a platform for email marketing campaigns. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)