FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Petrobras, Tech Mahindra, Ninebot, Lenzing, PGE)

April 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Brazil’s Petrobras SA may include stakes in some sub-salt oil fields in an asset sale program aimed at reducing capital spending amid a massive corruption scheme, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.

** Information technology group Tech Mahindra Ltd is partnering with U.S.-Israeli Comverse Inc to set up a research and development center in Israel.

** Chinese transportation robotics firm Ninebot said on Wednesday it has acquired U.S. rival Segway Inc, the company behind the self-balancing scooter that became a technological marvel when it was launched in the early 2000s but whose hype then faded.

** Specialty fiber maker Lenzing AG sold its German subsidiary Dolan, Kelheim and a 91-percent stake in European Carbon Fiber GmbH to WHEB Partners’ Growth Fund 2 and Jan Verdenhalven, the Austrian group said on Wednesday.

** Poland’s biggest power producer PGE SA said on Wednesday it sold a 30-percent stake in its division responsible for building the country’s first nuclear power plant for a total of 48 million zlotys ($13 million).

** Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding is injecting its online pharmacy operations into a Hong Kong-listed affiliate in a $2.5 billion deal to consolidate its healthcare enterprise and ride a boom in online health-related business.

** Nokia Oyj is to buy Alcatel-Lucent SA in an all-share deal that values its smaller French rival at 15.6 billion euros ($16.6 billion), building up its telecom equipment business to compete with market leader Ericsson.

** Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday that it had reached a deal to sell its 10.3 percent stake in asset manager Anima Holding to Italy’s postal service Poste Italiane.

** Nestle SA is in exclusive talks to sell its frozen food unit Davigel to Brakes Group, owned by buyout fund Bain Capital, as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.

** Italian holding company Exor SpA, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, has offered $6.4 billion in cash for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe, trumping an all-share deal with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

** Indonesia’s Sinarmas Group hopes the potential acquisition of London-listed coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc (ARMS) can support its own power business, the group’s managing director told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Turkey’s national lottery privatization tender process will probably continue with the second-highest bidder, rather than giving the top bidder more time to sign a deal after a delay, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

** France’s Saint-Gobain said it was determined to complete a deal to buy Sika after the Swiss company won backing to foil the sale of a controlling stake at an investor meeting.

** Brazil’s Usiminas said its two main shareholders had been ordered by the country’s securities regulator to extend a partial tender offer to other minority shareholders - the latest twist in their heated battle for control of the steelmaker.

** Israeli digital advertising firm Matomy Group said on Wednesday that it was buying a 70 percent stake in Canada-based Avenlo, which has developed a platform for email marketing campaigns. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.