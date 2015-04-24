(Adds Charter, Mylan, Total, Scholastic, ThyssenKrupp, Atlantia; updates Comcast)

April 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer for Time Warner Cable Inc on Friday after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and Internet-based services market.

** Charter Communications Inc representatives have reached out to Time Warner Cable to begin discussions on a potential merger, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Generic drug maker Mylan NV said it would take its $31 billion offer for Perrigo Co Plc directly to shareholders, in what is set to be one of the most high-profile hostile takeover attempts of the year.

** Total aims to sell its fuel distribution business in Turkey and has asked Societe Generale to lead the process, sources said, as the French oil producer looks to retreat from a highly competitive and regulated market.

** The Italian unit of Sky Plc approached Italian broadcaster Mediaset to buy its unprofitable pay-TV business Mediaset Premium but was rebuffed, according to two sources close to the matter.

** Swedish utility Vattenfall is facing delays in the planned sale of its brown coal assets in Germany, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, pointing to concerns over a proposed coal levy that could threaten any deal.

** Mexico’s America Movil said it was still reviewing alternatives to a sale of assets in Mexico in the wake of AT&T’s entry into the market, adding that it did not want to sell infrastructure.

** German industrial group ThyssenKrupp plans to invest more than 800 million euros ($865 million) in North America by 2020 to take advantage of the economy’s reindustrialization.

** Scholastic Corp said it would sell its educational technology and services business to publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for $575 million in cash, as it focuses on its core children’s book publishing business.

** Britain has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by a further 1 percent to below 21 percent, a further step towards returning the bank to full private ownership.

** Abu Dhabi sovereign fund is interested in buying a minority stake in Atlantia’s airport business Aeroporti di Roma, the chief executive for the Italian motorway and airport operator said.

** Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada’s second-largest independent oil producer, has hired bankers to explore a sale or initial public offering of its royalty lands in Western Canada, a company spokesman told Reuters.

** Europe’s biggest defense contractor BAE Systems has hired advisers to carry out a review of its U.S-based IT and analysis support businesses in a move that could lead to their sale.

** The holding company behind India’s Crompton Greaves Ltd has agreed to sell the group’s consumer electricals unit for 20 billion rupees ($316 million) to Advent International Corp and a unit of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings.

** French fragrances group Interparfums, which is buying perfumes and fashion company Rochas, does not plan to make further acquisitions in the medium-term, its chief executive said on Friday.

** Swedish utility Vattenfall is facing delays in the planned sale of its brown coal assets in Germany, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, pointing to concerns over a proposed coal levy that could threaten any deal.

** Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Friday one of its shareholders, Mikail Shishkhanov, had reduced his stake in the company to 9.8 percent from 19.9 percent.

** India’s Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd has denied a media report that it plans to increase its stake in South Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd, a spokesman for Ssangyong Motor said on Friday.

** British electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone has agreed to dispose of most of its shares in The Phone House Netherlands, further streamlining its business to focus on markets where it has leading positions.

** North Sea oil and gas company Ithaca Energy has agreed to sell its Norwegian business to Hungary’s MOL for $60 million, the companies said on Friday, marking the Hungarian company’s entry into Norway’s oil market. ($1 = 0.92 euros) (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)