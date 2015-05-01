FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 1, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Turquoise Hill Resources)

May 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** German industrial firm Siemens plans to keep most of its 13 underperforming businesses for now and will try to sell a handful of “marginal” operations, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Spanish infrastructure group Abertis said on Friday it was launching an offer to buy out the listed shares in its Brazilian motorways operator Arteris, alongside its partner, a unit of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management.

** Top oil firms Royal Dutch Shell and Total are bringing their refining and trading operations closer together, seeking alternative ways to drive profits as oil prices fall and independent trading houses expand into their territory.

** A deal that would have allowed Canada’s Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd to unload its remaining stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources, a company that was once worth billions of dollars, has fallen through. Turquoise Hill said on Friday that the agreement with National United Resources Holdings expired on April 30.

** Monsanto, the world’s largest seed company, has again approached Switzerland’s Syngenta in recent weeks with an offer to buy the company, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Commodities trading house Touton Group has purchased a cocoa bean processing factory in Ghana, the company said.

** Private equity firm ECI Partners said it would buy a “significant majority stake” in Evans Cycles, a 90-year-old British bike shop, from Active Private Equity.

($1 = 0.65 pounds)

($1 = 3.01 Brazilian reais)

$1 = 0.88 euros Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.