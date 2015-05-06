May 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:

** Brokerage BGC Partners Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy real estate consulting firm Computerized Facility Integration LLC for an undisclosed sum, in an acquisition that highlights the growing need for companies to wring costs and boost efficiencies from a global network of corporate properties and facilities.

** Nvidia Corp said it would wind down its Icera modem operations and it was open to a sale of the technology or operations. The company said it expected to wind down the operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

** ZF Friedrichshafen AG and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp have won U.S. antitrust approval for their merger on condition that they sell assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

** Mexican oil and gas company Alfa Sab de CV and Harbour Energy Ltd have agreed to acquire Canadian peer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp for C$6 billion ($4.99 billion), including debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** A long-expected consolidation of Brazil’s telecoms industry that is likely to involve rivals Oi and TIM has run into delays but should go ahead in 2016, a representative of Oi’s largest shareholder, Portugal Telecom SGPS, said on Tuesday.

** Western Union Co, the world’s largest money transfer company, is in early-stage talks to acquire smaller rival MoneyGram International Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Generic drug maker Mylan NV, at the center of a high-stakes, three-way takeover battle, said on Tuesday it was fully committed to acquiring Ireland-based Perrigo Co and that it believed it could complete the deal by year end. Mylan, on a conference call with analysts, said it was legally committed to take its offer directly to Perrigo shareholders under Irish takeover rules. As proposed, the deal would give current Perrigo shareholders 39 percent of the combined company.

** Microsoft Corp is evaluating a bid for cloud software provider Salesforce.com Inc, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Microsoft is not in talks with Salesforce, and no deal is imminent, the report said.

** TPG Telecom Ltd, an Australian internet provider controlled by Malaysian-born billionaire David Teoh, has sweetened its approach for rival iiNet Ltd to at least A$1.56 billion ($1.24 billion), battling an offer from rival M2 Group Ltd.

** Kinross Gold is scouting for acquisition opportunities but vows it will be disciplined and only strike a deal if it offers value to shareholders, the Canadian gold miner’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Tune Ins Holdings Bhd, 13.65 percent-owned by Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia, said it would buy half of unlisted Indonesian insurance provider PT Asuransi Staco Mandiri for 82.9 billion rupiah ($6.4 million).

** Apple Inc’s move to line up deals with record labels is under U.S. antitrust scrutiny as the iPhone maker prepares to debut a new version of the Beats Music streaming service, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 13,030 Indonesian rupiah) ($1 = 1.20 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)