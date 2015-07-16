(Adds America Movil, Vivescia, Facebook, Zagreb Stock Exchange; updates Axis Capital, IAG, Temasek Holdings, )

July 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Mexican telecoms giant America Movil, which is controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, will invest $6 billion over the next three years, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Thursday.

** Waste disposal company Stericycle Inc said it would buy privately held Shred-it International, a secure information destruction services provider, for $2.3 billion in cash.

** E-commerce company eBay Inc said it was selling its enterprise business to a consortium led by private equity firm Permira for $925 million, as it streamlines its operations ahead of the separation from PayPal Holdings Inc.

** Canadian automotive parts maker Magna International Inc said on Thursday it would buy privately owned German car parts maker Getrag for 1.75 billion euros ($1.9 billion), in a bid to expand its automotive transmission systems business.

** Pipeline company Genesis Energy LP said it would buy Enterprise Products Partners LP’s Gulf of Mexico pipelines and services business for about $1.5 billion to expand its offshore pipelines business.

** Specialty insurer and reinsurer Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe Ltd agreed to sweeten the terms of their merger agreement to fend off a rival bid from Italy’s Exor SpA.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has put shipping company Neptune Orient Lines Ltd, which has a market value of $1.7 billion, up for sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** British Airways-owner IAG’s takeover of Aer Lingus moved closer to its conclusion on Thursday when the U.S. regulator gave its approval and the Irish carrier’s shareholders backed special resolutions linked to the deal.

** Tele Columbus said it agreed to buy PrimaCom for 711 million euros ($777 million) to combine Germany’s third and fourth biggest cable companies.

** Britain has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to less than 15 percent, moving closer to a full privatization, having raised 13 billion pounds ($20 billion) so far from the sale of its shares.

** Britain’s dominant telecoms provider BT could be broken up under a proposal from the regulator, after rivals accused it of abusing its market power to favor its own services at the expense of others who rely on its network.

** Turkey’s capital markets regulator has approved Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s tender offer to buy the remaining shares in Tekstil Bankasi AG, the world’s biggest lender by assets said.

** MMG Ltd is in fresh talks with potential buyers for its Avebury nickel mine in Australia after an earlier sale collapsed, a company executive said.

** Kinder Morgan Inc said it would buy the 49 percent stake that it does not already own in natural gas joint venture Elba Liquefaction Co from Royal Dutch Shell Plc , and it raised its dividend.

** The Philippines’ Ayala Corp said it had signed a deal to acquire 50 percent of local drug retailer Generika, expanding a healthcare business that includes a chain of hospitals and satellite clinics.

** A South Korean court ruled against Samsung C&T Corp shareholder Elliott Associates’ appeals seeking injunctions to block the proposed $8 billion merger with sister firm Cheil Industries Inc, a Seoul High Court official said.

** Republican Senator John McCain raised concerns about the potential national security implications of a proposed bid by a China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd’s to acquire U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology and he called for a thorough U.S. review.

** A Chinese billionaire has bought two large Australian cattle stations for A$47 million ($34.6 million), in at least the third deal this year involving a Chinese investor buying into the country’s farmlands.

** Croatia’s Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE) said on Thursday it had acquired the Ljubljana bourse, the only exchange in fellow European Union neighbor Slovenia, hoping to attract more investors and increase turnover.

** Facebook’s Oculus unit said on Thursday it has agreed to buy Israeli gesture recognition technology developer Pebbles Interfaces for an undisclosed amount.

** French cooperative group Vivescia has entered into an agreement to buy German malting barley trader Interbrau GmbH from Swiss grain trading group Ameropa, the companies said on Thursday.