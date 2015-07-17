(Adds NCR, Fiat Chrysler, CF Industries, Bayer and others)

July 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Thoma Bravo LLC has been speaking to some of its largest private equity investors about putting together a bid for NCR Corp that could value the ATM maker at around $9 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Online casino and poker firm 888 won the battle for larger rival Bwin.party Digital Entertainment, clinching a cash and stock deal worth almost 900 million pounds ($1.4 billion).

** Samsung Group’s founding family scored on Friday a narrow win in a landmark proxy battle, fending off an activist investor opposed to an $8 billion deal that cements its grip as a new generation prepares to take the reins of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate.

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is considering whether to sell its auto parts maker Magneti Marelli after receiving interest from potential buyers, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc is in advanced merger talks with the Netherlands-based chemical company OCI NV, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** German drugmaker Bayer plans to hold investor meetings over the summer as it prepares a stock market listing of its plastics division, sources familiar with the deal said.

** TECO Energy said it was “exploring strategic alternatives.” TECO published a statement after news that it was putting itself up for sale was reported by industry news website SparkSpread.

** Mexico’s America Movil expects the spin off of its towers into a new company Telesites to happen in the third quarter, executives said on a conference call.

** U.S. conglomerate General Electric has offered concessions in an attempt to counter EU regulatory concerns about its 12.4-billion-euro ($13.49 billion) bid for French peer Alstom’s power unit, its biggest ever acquisition.

** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it would buy Egypt’s largest drugmaker, Amoun Pharmaceutical, for about $800 million.

** Italy’s state railway Ferrovie dello Stato will in August launch the sale of a business that runs shops and restaurants at big train stations in Italy and the Czech Republic, sources close to the matter said on Friday, a deal that could fetch 800 million euros ($868 million).

** Private equity group Permira is considering the sale of its stakes in Spain’s Telepizza and clothing retailer Cortefiel, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Slovakia’s Economy Ministry launched a tender on Friday for an adviser on the potential acquisition of a stake in utility Slovenske Elektrarne from majority owner Enel, a ministry spokesman said.

** The European Commission said that it had approved Cargill’s $440 million acquisition of rival Archer Daniels Midland Co’s global chocolate business, subject to conditions.

** Japan has awarded Fuji Heavy Industries and Textron Inc’s Bell Helicopters a $3.02 billion deal to build a fleet of military transport aircraft that would also be sold overseas.

** LafargeHolcim said it had bought out a 50 percent stake in Lafarge Tarmac held by Anglo American so it can sell the U.K. building materials company to CRH to meet regulatory requirements.

** Banks are arranging leveraged loans totaling around 140 million pounds ($218.3 million) backing private equity firm BC Partners’ acquisition of a majority stake in UK restaurant chain Cote, banking sources said.

** Any hostile bid by Monsanto Co for Swiss rival Syngenta AG is some way off, the U.S. seed company’s president and chief operating officer told Reuters, adding that he was focused on trying to secure a negotiated deal.

** Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl (TUF) said it planned to raise almost 13 billion baht ($380 million) by offering new shares to existing shareholders to finance its planned purchase of U.S. rival Bumble Bee Seafoods.

** Spanish real estate firm Merlin Properties said it would expand its business to include hotels in Barcelona and Madrid through its purchase of property management company Testa .

** U.S. private equity giant Carlyle has mandated Morgan Stanley to look into the sale or the stock market listing of its budget hotel chain B&B Hotel Group in the Autumn, French daily Les Echos reported.

** Buyout group Cinven is preparing for the flotation of CeramTec, which could value the German industrial ceramics company at more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), three people familiar with the matter said.

** Bank of Cyprus said it had agreed to sell its stake in Russia’s Uniastrum Bank and other Russian assets as part of a plan to reduce exposure to the country.

** Austria has taken a major step in winding down its failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria by closing the sale of its Balkan network to U.S. private equity firm Advent and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

** Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd became the latest investor in Dragon Oil Plc to say majority shareholder Emirates National Oil Co Ltd’s (ENOC) takeover offer undervalued the oil producer.

** Eurobank will buy the loss-making Bulgarian branch network of fellow Greek lender Alpha Bank for the nominal sum of 1 euro and the boards of both banks will meet on Friday to finalize the deal, two banking sources told Reuters.

** Nissan may follow alliance partner Renault by purchasing batteries for its future electric cars instead of exclusively building its own, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in a Wall Street Journal interview.

** Japanese insurers including MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc are seeking mergers with peers in the United States as a declining population at home forces them to pursue markets that are growing overseas.

** A group led by Chinese movie star Jet Li and his wife Nina Li invested $187 million in a Hong Kong-listed firm, as appetite surged for so-called “shell” companies listed in the city.

** Malaysia’s Red Sena Bhd, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in the food and beverage sector, has obtained regulatory approval for an up to 400 million ringgit ($105 million) initial public offering, IFR reported. ($1 = 0.92 euros) ($1 = 0.64 pounds) ($1 = 3.80 ringgit) ($1 = 34.16 baht) (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)