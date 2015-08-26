(Adds Schlumberger, BlackRock, SOCAR)

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1308 GMT on Wednesday:

** Oilfield services company Schlumberger Ltd agreed to buy Cameron International Corp, which makes equipment used by oilfield services providers, in a deal valued at $14.8 billion to cut costs amid weak drilling activity.

** BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager is acquiring a San Francisco-based robo-adviser, FutureAdvisor, the firm said on Wednesday morning.

** Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company SOCAR had confirmed its interest in acquiring a stake in Greek gas grid operator DESFA, with a deal possible by the end of the year, Greece’s privatisation agency said on Wednesday.

** Germany’s ThyssenKrupp has raised its stake in its Chinese elevator joint venture Marohn to 51 percent from 25 percent, the industrial group said on Wednesday.

** Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has sold its U.K. spectrum rights to Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd for about 200 million pounds ($313.8 million), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Chinese investment firm Yue Xiu has effectively pulled out of a deal to buy a unit of lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd , put off by the $8.8 billion asking price amid a sharp stock market downturn, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** German payments company Wirecard AG has joined the bidding for British rival Worldpay Ltd IPO-WORLD.L, Bloomberg reported.

** Online gambling company Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power have agreed in principle on a 5 billion pound ($7.85 billion) merger to stake a claim to leadership of the online gambling market in Britain.

** Perrigo Co Plc’s chief executive expressed confidence on Tuesday that his company’s shareholders will reject rival generic drugmaker Mylan NV’s hostile takeover attempt, and said the offer is not close to what it would take to get a deal done.

** Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it was selling its widely used Splenda sugar substitute to privately held Heartland Food Products Group in order to focus on other consumer brands.

** Argo Infrastructure Partners, a partnership which counts California pension fund CalSTRS as an investor, said on Tuesday it completed its first acquisition, a U.S. electrical transmission company.

** State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India, the country’s largest investor, bought just under 86 percent of shares sold by the government earlier this week in state-run refiner and fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp, a regulatory filing showed.

** South African pharmaceutical firm Adcock Ingram will dispose of its loss-making Indian unit, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

** Austrian real estate group CA Immo said on Wednesday it wants to keep the 6.7 percent stake it holds with O1 Group in rival Immofinanz, adding that an eventual merger of the two property companies was still on the table.

** Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd said on Wednesday that it strongly denies that Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) is considering pulling out of a plan to help restructure 1MDB’s debts. ($1 = 0.8707 euros) (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)