Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Mylan NV said it launched a tender offer to acquire fellow generic drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc for about $27 billion - an offer Perrigo has rejected so far.

** Oil Search Ltd rebuffed an $8 billion takeover proposal from Australia’s biggest energy company Woodside Petroleum Ltd as far too cheap, although it left the door open to higher offers.

** Solera Holdings Inc, which provides technology services to insurance companies, said it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $3.74 billion in cash.

** China Railway Group Ltd said it would absorb the assets of subsidiary China Railway Erju Co Ltd as part of wider efforts to streamline the government’s sprawling railway sector.

** Spanish bank Sabadell SA is considering making a bid for an 18 billion euro ($20.4 billion) mortgage portfolio held by British nationalized banks Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, a source familiar with the process said.

** Trinity Mirror Plc, publisher of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror, said it was in talks to buy out the shares it does not already own in rival Local World Holdings Ltd.

** Canada’s Legumex Walker Inc said it had agreed to sell its legume crop processing plants and expects to sell its U.S. canola-crushing facility, allowing it to wind down the company.

** Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s Czech unit has agreed to buy Citibank’s local credit-card and retail banking businesses, the banks said.

** Poland’s No.3 power group Enea SA offered 1.48 billion zlotys ($398.3 million) to buy a majority of its main coal supplier Bogdanka, as part of a strategy envisaging 17 billion zloty investments by 2020.

** South African fashion retailer Truworths International Ltd said it was in talks with closely held British shoe chain Office.

** Tele Columbus AG Germany’s third-largest cable network operator, said on Sunday it has agreed to buy rival pepcom GmbH to create a combined company reaching 3.7 million homes, in a deal valued at 608 million euros ($689 million), including debt.

** Credit Suisse Group AG intends to sell its U.S. private bank and slash its prime brokerage business under a strategy being developed by new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

** India’s JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has agreed to buy Kesoram Industries Ltd’s tyre manufacturing unit in northern India for 22 billion rupees ($332.2 million), according to an exchange filing.