(Adds Eni, Mondelez, Universal Studios Japan; Updates Kellogg)

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** General Electric Co is bidding for pieces of Halliburton Co’s drilling services and drilling bits businesses, as the latter works to get regulatory approval to buy Baker Hughes Inc, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) confirmed on Tuesday the sale of Proquote, a market data vendor and provider of retail trading services in the UK, to Australian wealth management services company Iress Ltd.

** The owners of Universal Studios Japan, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are in talks to sell a stake in the theme park to Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Kellogg Co is setting up a joint venture with the African arm of Singapore’s Tolaram Group to bolster its breakfast and snack food offerings in West Africa.

** Polish power group Enea SA will not raise its 1.48 billion zloty ($398 million) takeover bid for its main coal supplier Bogdanka SA, Parkiet daily quoted Enea’s chief executive as saying on Tuesday.

** Brazil’s Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets, said it had concluded its acquisition of Swiss private banking firm BSI Group Inc for 1.25 billion Swiss francs ($1.29 billion).

** A unit of China’s state-owned Bright Food Group Co Ltd will buy a 50 percent stake in New Zealand’s biggest meat co-operative for NZ$311 million ($197 million), as it looks to import more of the country’s agricultural products.

** Italian oil and gas group Eni is in no rush to sell down its controlling stake in its giant Mozambique gas field, CEO Claudio Descalzi said.

** Aberdeen Asset Management Plc said it had secured agreement to take over specialist investment manager Advance Emerging Capital (AEC).

** Two months after Mondelez International separated its European cheese and spreads business into a standalone unit, a senior executive said on Tuesday a selloff is not on the cards for now, rebutting speculation of a divestment.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn, already the biggest investor in Cheniere Energy Inc, on Monday said he raised his stake in the liquefied natural gas company to 9.6 percent less than one month after two Icahn directors were appointed to the company’s board.

** Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners is targeting another investment in Poland after its surprise 2 billion zloty ($537 million) takeover of the country’s No.5 power group PKP Energetyka, a director of CVC said.

** Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd for a $347.2 million loan to help to finance its fleet expansion, the airline said. ($1 = NZ$1.58) ($1 = 3.72 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8869 euros) ($1 = 0.9738 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)