(Adds HollyFrontier Corp, Volkswagen, Telecom Italia, QuironSalud; updates Heineken)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Telecom Italia’s board has given a mandate to the CEO to explore options to extract value from its telecom tower group Inwit, the Italian phone company said, paving the way for the sale of the unit.

** Spanish hospital group QuironSalud, which is 61 percent owned by private equity firm CVC, is studying the sale of part of its real estate assets.

** EU antitrust regulators have opened an extensive investigation into U.S. office supplier Staples’ $6.3 billion bid for rival Office Depot as they warned about possible price hikes as a result of the deal.

** Japan Tobacco Inc is in advanced talks to buy assets worth about $5 billion from Reynolds American Inc , including some of the Natural American Spirit tobacco brand, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc is considering raising its $2 billion offer for United Launch Alliance, a rocket launch venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, but faces big hurdles after a public rejection of the bid last week, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

** The EU antitrust regulator will reach a decision on U.S. data center operator Equinix Inc’s 2.4-billion-pound ($3.7 billion) bid for British rival TelecityGroup by Oct. 29, according to a filing on its website on Friday.

** Britain is considering selling the Channel 4 public broadcaster as part of its drive to pay down debt, a government official has accidentally revealed. The Financial Times reported earlier this year that a sale of Channel 4 could raise more than 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion)

** U.S. private equity firm Lone Star raised its offer for Quintain Estate and Development Plc to about 745 million pounds ($1.13 billion) on Friday after comments from an activist shareholder threatened to demolish its takeover plans.

** Spain’s Repsol has agreed to sell 10 percent of Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos to France’s Ardian for 325 million euros ($361.92 million), a source told Reuters on Friday.

** Heineken has set up a joint venture with Africa-focused trading firm CFAO in Ivory Coast and laid the foundation stone for a new brewery there. The world’s third-largest beer maker, which will own 51 percent of the new Brassivoire venture, said the partners would invest 100 billion CFA francs ($172 million) in the brewery.

** Czech electricity producer CEZ and its Turkish joint-venture partner Akkok have sold the 81-megawatt Akocak hydro power plant in Turkey, CEZ said on Friday. CEZ - a minority shareholder in the Akenerji joint venture - will get a share of the $80.5 million selling price, said a CEZ spokeswoman, adding that the buyer was Canakci HES Elektrik Uretim Anonim Sirketi. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)