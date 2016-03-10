(Adds Westar Energy, Investindustrial, Transcanada, Engie, Gimv)

March 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Thursday:

** Westar Energy Inc, Kansas’ biggest power company, is exploring strategic options including a sale, a person familiar with the talks told Reuters.

** Private equity firm Investindustrial is in exclusive talks to buy Italian baby products brand Chicco for about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), a source close to the matter said confirming press reports.

** TransCanada Corp, the company behind the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline project, is in talks to buy U.S. natural gas pipeline operator Columbia Pipeline Group Inc, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** French gas and power group Engie said it had acquired the remaining 51 percent stake in Maia Eolis, a French company which specializes in the development, construction and maintenance of wind farms.

** Belgian holding company Gimv said that it and other shareholders had agreed to sell automotive system supplier Punch Powertrain to Chinese group Yinyi.

** European buyout house CVC Capital Partners is seeking an exit from Dutch HR software and services provider Raet, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The private equity firm is working with Rothschild on a potential deal, which could value the business at between 376 million euros and 564 million euros ($619.10 million), or eight to twelve times its 2014 earnings, the sources said.

** U.S. ATM machine maker Diebold Inc is not considering a higher offer for German peer Wincor Nixdorf to convince shareholders, nor will it lower the acceptance threshold, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

** The European Commission on Thursday approved Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ $40.5 billion acquisition of the generics activities of Allergan conditional on a number of divestments, notably Allergan businesses in Britain and Ireland.

** China’s Commerce Ministry said it has not received an application for regulatory approval from iron ore miners Vale and Fortescue Metals Group in relation to their planned joint venture.

** British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc said it would sell its Global Power Group unit as it exits some of its non-core assets and halve its net debt in the next 15 months.

** Iliad Chief Financial Officer Thomas Reynaud said that talks about the sale of Bouygues Telecom to Orange, which could see it take on some Bouygues assets, were complex but still continuing.

** Pan-African mobile telecoms infrastructure group HIS has agreed to buy Nigerian rival Helios Towers Nigeria (HTN) for an undisclosed sum, its chief executive said.

** Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden said it had agreed to buy the Kevitsa mine in Northern Finland for a cash consideration of $712 million on a debt free basis.

** U.S. data management company Iron Mountain Inc will sell its Australian unit to ease regulatory concerns hampering its A$2.7 billion ($2 billion) buyout of Sydney-listed rival Recall Holdings Ltd, a regulator said.

** Australian online clothes retailer Surfstitch Group Ltd said its managing director quit and it planned to take the A$380 million ($284 million) company private just 15 months after listing on the share market.

** Nasdaq Inc said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. options exchange operator International Securities Exchange for $1.1 billion from Deutsche Boerse AG, the latest deal to emerge from a spate of exchange merger talks.

** Facebook Inc is acquiring Masquerade Technologies Inc, creator of the popular face-swapping app MSQRD, as part of efforts by the world’s largest social network operator to build its video services.

** Talks between Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano with the European Central Bank made scant progress on a planned merger to create Italy’s third biggest bank, three sources close to the matter said. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Vishaka George)