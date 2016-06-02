(Adds Seven & I Holdings, Kroton Educacional, Valeo, Key Safety Systems, Naspers)

June 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Johnson & Johnson said it would acquire Vogue International for $3.3 billion, adding brands such as OGX shampoos and FX hair styling products to its consumer portfolio that includes Neutrogena and Clean & Clear.

** U.S. data analytics firm Qlik Technologies Inc agreed to sell itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for about $3 billion, the latest company to bow to pressure from activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.

** Bank of Montreal said it would acquire Greene Holcomb Fisher, a U.S.-based merger and acquisition advisory firm, in a push to strengthen its investment banking business in the United States, particularly in the Midwest.

** Paper company Mondi Ltd said it had signed a deal to buy 90 percent shares in Turkey's Kalenobel for around 90 million euro ($101 million) as part of a plan to grow its packaging business.

** Germany's Bilfinger has agreed to sell its real estate services unit to private equity group EQT for 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion), leaving the former major German construction group focused solely on industrial plant services.

** Nissan Motor Co will close the first bidding round for its stake in auto parts supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp by June 10 in a sale overseen by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, sources involved in the process said.

** Australian testing services provider ALS Ltd rejected an A$2.67 billion ($1.93 billion) takeover proposal from private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital, saying its board felt the offer significantly undervalued the company.

** Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and Japan's Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd have submitted indicative offers to acquire U.S. convenience store retailer CST Brands Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

** Kroton Educacional SA, Latin America's biggest for-profit education company, is preparing an unsolicited offer for smaller rival Estácio Participações SA, setting the stage for what may turn into the largest hostile takeover in one of Brazil's fast-growing industries.

** VTB Bank, Russia's second largest lender, "has heard" about Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov's interest in selling a stake in Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, to a fertilizer maker Uralchem, the bank's head said.

** Italy's Banco Popolare is considering selling shares in a planned 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) rights issue at a discount of around 30 percent, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** Slovenia will go ahead with the privatization of hygienic tissue producer Paloma after Polish investment fund Abris Capital canceled its takeover bid for the firm, state holding company Slovenian Sovereign Holding said.

** U.S. agricultural trader Cargill Inc said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire Five Star Custom Foods Ltd, a Texas-based company specializing in cooked protein products, soups and sauces for restaurants and food processors.

** Dutch postal company PostNL is not soliciting buyers, Chief Executive Herna Verhagen said in a post on the company's internal website.

** Indonesia's state-controlled telecoms operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) said it has ended an agreement with Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners to buy a stake in Pacific island Guam's AP Teleguam Holdings Inc.

** Hong Kong bank Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd has agreed to sell its insurance business to China's Thaihot Group Co Ltd for $1.4 billion, a source directly involved in the transaction told Reuters.

** French car parts supplier Valeo said it would buy German clutch manufacturer FTE Automotive for 819.3 million euros ($913.68 million).

** Michigan-based air bag maker Key Safety Systems and new Chinese parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp are discussing a potential investment in Takata Corp with the Japanese company's investment banker Lazard, Key Chief Executive Jason Luo said.

** Media and e-commerce group Naspers, the largest listed company in Africa by market value, said it has invested $60 million in U.S. education-technology firm Udemy.

($1 = 0.8967 euros)